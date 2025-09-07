The Los Angeles Angels just won a series against the Kansas City Royals, and the two games they won were thanks in part to quality starting pitching from none other than Mitch Farris and Caden Dana. Farris, one of the best strikeout artists in the minors this season, is someone not found on any top prospect lists. Dana, obviously, is a top prospect that finally showed he can survive on the mound in the big leagues. With less than a month to go in the season, these three minor leagues pitchers deserve a chance to show whether or not their stuff can play at the highest level before the off season begins.

Ryan Johnson

Angels fans likely remember Ryan Johnson from the beginning of this season when he skipped the minor leagues altogether to serve as one of the more high leverage relievers for the Halos to start the season. Despite fans being enamored by his stuff and antics, his ERA rested above seven when he was sent down to Single-A to develop as a starting pitcher. Since then, he’s been exceptional posting a 1.88 ERA in twelve starts. While there is an argument that Johnson should just finish the season in Single-A and follow more normal developmental path, giving him just one start in the majors might be too tempting to pass up with the recent success of Dana and Farris.

Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth made his MLB debut in 2022, pitching six scoreless innings and only allowing two hits. Since then, he has spent most of the time in the minor leagues outside of the occasional cup of coffee in the big leagues. A 3.32 ERA in Triple-A this season warrants a look at what Silseth can do a starter in Anaheim (he has made three appearances in relief this season, all scoreless). Silseth has also allowed only one home run this season across every level, a huge improvement given his MLB career home runs per nine innings sits at 1.9. If he can keep the ball in the ballpark, Silseth may just be able to last in the big leagues.

Walbert Urena Jr.

A bit of a wild card here, especially considering the 4.63 ERA Walbert Urena Jr. has posted in 25 starts for the Rocket City Trash Pandas his season. However, he has turned a corner in his last nine starts, posting a 3.06 ERA and striking out 41 batters. He has clearly taken a step forward in his development and with Farris' success skipping Triple-A, maybe Angels should take a shot on Urena Jr. while he's hot.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout