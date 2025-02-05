In desperate need of infield depth, the Angels recently struck twice by adding known major leaguers on minor league deals. Even with a relatively below average position player group right now, both Tim Anderson and J.D. Davis will have uphill battles to make the roster coming out of spring training. Anderson has had a higher peak as a two-time All-Star and 2019 AL batting champion, but recent injury troubles and mental health hurdles have derailed his career.

Anderson's career has been a strange one even before the injuries. His career walk rate is just 3.7% meaning all of his on-base skill comes through contact. It was even worse in his batting title year where he walked just 2.9% of the time, which was in the first percentile among qualified hitters. For a player who has thrived making contact, his career strikeout rate of 23.5% is much higher than you'd like to see.

Despite some solid years, Anderson is the kind of player who seems like an anomaly. His weaknesses have always been in opposition to his strengths more than most, but his talent and athleticism have been able to overcome that until the injuries began to take their toll.

Anderson's been known as a passionate player, and one could think that at 31 years old, that passion and fire could still rise to the top and lift him over the obstacles he's been facing. But just as he's assured everyone his struggles are in the past, this is a story we've heard before, and his 2024 campaign which produced a 27 wRC+ and -1.4 fWAR would indicate that this is simply no longer possible.

J.D. Davis fits the Angels roster better than Tim Anderson

The Angels need another starter in the infield. Whether that's at second or third depends on where you slot Luis Rengifo who has played better at third base than second in his career. Seemingly that would open the door for Anderson at second, but given his prolonged struggles, he seems like a poor bet to beat out top prospect Christian Moore for the job.

Even if the Angels are comfortable with Moore starting or bring in another option via free agency or trade, there's still another pressing infield need – depth at the corners. The Angels want to make sure that Anthony Rendon doesn't see the light of day so they're going to need another depth option. Furthermore, there is no true first base backup to spell Nolan Schanuel.

Davis can fill both of these roles as a backup corner infielder. He won't win any gold gloves at either spot, but he can at least be competent and add some pop at the plate which the Angels have been lacking. Last season, the team posted a collective .369 slugging percentage, which was third worst in the league. For his career, Davis brings with him a .425 SLG which is more than respectable.

Davis has mostly been a role player throughout his career and has a more recent track record of success. 2024 was a down year for the slugging corner infielder, but from 2019 through 2023 he posted wRC+ numbers ranging from 103 on the low end to a max of 137.

At the end of the day, neither of these guys is truly a viable starter, but Davis has the ability to be a productive bench piece while Anderson doesn't have the juice to beat out the competition for a starting role and doesn't outshine the Angels' top utility man option, Kevin Newman. As a result, Davis will break spring training with the big club while Anderson will toil away in AAA hoping for a desperate need to arise to give him one last shot to revive his career.

