Angels take chance on slugging third baseman after empty 2024 season

The Angels have long-needed substantial roster depth, and this offseason is providing just that. A couple days after signing Tim Anderson, Perry Minasian acquired another veteran infielder in the form of J.D. Davis. The corner infielder was brought in on a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. Davis is colloquially known as "Just Dingers Davis" thanks to his stellar in-game power during his heyday. He is well-worth a flier from a team like the Angels who need more sluggers.

Free-agent infielder J.D. Davis in agreement with the Los Angeles Angels on a minor-league contract, sources say. Davis gets an invite to spring training. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 24, 2025

Davis will be turning 32-years-old in April, and is coming off of a more-than-forgettable 2024 season in which he played just 46 games between the A's and Yankees and slashed .218/.293/.338/.631. He has always struggled with striking out and swinging and missing in his career. His overall value as a batter has always been average to below average, despite being incredible at hitting balls hard, posting obscene exit velocities, and catching barrels consistently. During his peak years from 2019-2023, Davis averaged a 91.2 mph exit velocity but his average launch angles during that span were on the lower end. He truly is an all-or-nothing hitter.

Minasian did not sign him for his 2024 production, he signed him in case he gets back to his 2023 self. Davis is just two seasons removed from turning in the second best year of his career with the Giants. Pundits say Davis is only good for his bat, but in '23 his glove was more valuable. He posted a 3.4 defensive fWAR (ranking 4th amongst Giants position players that year), which was the main reason he was able to accumulate a total of 2.1 fWAR (also ranking 4th on the team). His OAA ranked in the 90th percentile and his arm strength in the 74th! At the plate he hit 18 home runs, drove in 69 RBIs, plus showed solid discipline exhibited by above average chase and walk rates. Amongst the free agent third basemen, Davis' 1.7 fWAR the past two seasons ranks 4th behind Alex Bregman, Josh Rojas, and Jon Berti.

Ken Rosenthal reported recently that the Angels are positioning themselves to pick off free agents, but have only recently added Anderson and Davis as reclamation projects. The depth is looking better so far, and the team has a whole bunch of veterans. That is needed for sure, as the Angels' injury luck the past few years has been as bad as any other team's. What's frustrating as an Angels fan is the reality that the Angels are likely only going to pick off players like Anderson and Davis instead of a Ha-Seong Kim or Jack Flaherty. Bounce-back candidates are intriguing, but there is nothing solid there and the major league team needs consistent performers. The Salt Lake Bees are looking great next season, but the same cannot necessarily be said for the Los Angeles Angels due to their long-dormancy in major league roster building.

