LA Angels give ex-White Sox All-Star rebound chance after significant downfall

The Angels are taking a low-risk flier on a player who has really fallen off the map in recent years. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Angels are bringing in shortstop Tim Anderson on a minor league deal. The Angels are bringing in the 2x All-Star at the lowest point of his once-illustrious career, as he posted a -1.6 fWAR over the past two seasons. Of all the free agent position players only Gavin Sheets and Martín Maldonado have posted a lower fWAR in that span. The 31-year-old played 65 games with the Miami Marlins in 2024, and 123 in his 8th and final season with the Chicago White Sox in 2023.

Former All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson signs a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels as he tries to revive his career with manager and infield guru Ron Washington. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 22, 2025

Anderson has experienced high highs and low lows while in the league. During his rookie season for the White Sox in 2016, Anderson finished 7th in American League Rookie of the Year voting. After a poor sophomore season, Anderson began to establish himself in 2018 as an incredible defender and athlete. His hitting numbers still lagged behind despite hitting 20 home runs (that is still his single-season career high), but in 153 games the shortstop stole 26 bases (also a career high) and posted an OAA that ranked in the 94th percentile.

Anderson catapulted himself into stardom in 2019 when his bat finally emerged. In his fourth season at the big league level, Anderson led all of baseball with a .335 batting average. From 2020 to the beginning of the 2022 season, Anderson began to gain accolades and fame. The peak occurred in 2021 when he hit a walk-off home run off of Zack Britton during MLB's Field of Dreams game. Then, the wheels fell off for both Anderson and the White Sox.

Anderson is known for being vocal, both on and off the field. There were reports over many years that the White Sox's clubhouse chemistry -- especially under Tony La Russa -- was terrible, with Anderson being at the center of it as the team's vocal leader. He has several spats with other players, most notably Josh Donaldson, Yasmani Grandal, and José Ramirez. He is a controversial player to put it mildly, and fans either love the guy or hate him.

What can the Angels get out of Tim Anderson at this point in his career?

Anderson is a known commodity as a player. His batting average and OBPs were always incredibly close, due to a real issue with plate discipline and not drawing walks. He was able to hit for great averages, slug the ball well, play great defense at shortstop, and flash incredible athleticism at his peak, but he has not shown bat-to-ball skills, pop at the plate, good defense, and has regressed physically now that he is in his 30s.

The hope for the Angels is that under Ron Washington's tutelage during spring training, perhaps the infielder can provide the team some much-needed infield depth over the course of the 2025 season. In his entire 9 year career, Anderson only has 2 career games at a position other than shortstop -- in 2023 he played 2 games at second base. Washington is known for his ability to coach up infielders and bolster their defensive value, so perhaps Anderson can become more of a utility man in 2025. You could say Anderson's game has fallen off due to injures, and he has had plenty of time to rehab and prepare for the upcoming season as well.

There is a small path for Anderson to begin the season as the Angels' Opening Day shortstop. With Zach Neto likely missing the beginning of the regular season, Anderson will likely compete with Scott Kingery and Christian Moore for a spot on the Opening Day roster. Anderson has the most familiarity as shortstop, but realistically he is simply battling to be Kevin Newman and Luis Rengifo's backups in the infield. If there are any injuries or ineffectiveness from Newman, Rengifo, or Kingery...and Moore is not ready yet...perhaps Anderson will find his way back to the big leagues as a member of the Angels.

Angels fans are clamoring for more infield help, but this is not the answer. The team has not addressed their infield issues through signing Tim Anderson, even if he is a worthy reclamation project on a minor league deal. For a contending team, Anderson is a depth option and nothing more. If the Angels are going to rely on Anderson in any capacity, then the team will assuredly not contend next season.

