The Angels stay busy by trading for Scott Kingery and claiming Ryan Noda off waivers

Perry Minasian continues to spam the Braves and Phillies with trades. A day after the Angels' GM traded Griffin Canning for Jorge Soler, he traded cash considerations for Scott Kingery to help round out the organization's roster and positional depth. The 30-year-old Kingery is primarily a middle infielder, but has ample big league experience in the outfield and at third base (!). The former top prospect was not on the Phillies' 40-man roster, but will undoubtedly be added to the Angels'.

The #Angels have acquired minor league INF Scott Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) November 1, 2024

Add Kingery to the long list of players who have been swapped between the Phillies and Angels. The Phillies have sent the Angels Logan O'Hoppe, Mickey Moniak, George Klassen, Sam Aldegheri, Scott Kingery, and Jadiel Sanchez over the years in exchange for Brandon Marsh, Carlos Estévez, and Noah Syndergaard.

2019 was far and away Kingery's best year of his career. He showed off both his speed and baserunning ability, while adding in some in-game power and defensive prowess. In 2019, Kingery's sprint speed was in the 93rd percentile of MLB players, his baserunning run value was in the 94th percentile, his launch angle sweet spot percentage was in the 89th percentile, and his fielding range and arm value were both above average.

Kingery has been stuck in AAA the past couple seasons, but has continued to showcase his power and speed that have long intrigued the baseball world. Kingery is a far better 40-man piece than position players like Kyren Paris, Eric Wagaman, Gustavo Campero, and Bryce Teodosio.

The Angels add Ryan Noda to their 40-man roster

Speaking of new members of the Angels' 40-man roster who are better than the current options, the Angels claimed first baseman Ryan Noda off waivers from the Oakland/Sacramento/Las Vegas A's. Noda was also thrown into left and right field the past couple seasons. Noda's calling card is his defense at first base. Like many first basemen, he does not have incredible range or arm strength (his arm might be the worst in all of baseball). However, he can pick it and is reliable when it comes to making the routine plays. His defensive ability is far superior to Nolan Schanuel and Niko Kavadas'.

The Angels sport Schanuel, Kavadas, and Noda as first baseman options on their 40-man, three steady, left-handed hitting options. Like Schanuel and Kavadas, Noda still has minor league options, shaping up for an epic first baseman battle in Spring Training. It appears that these three players are vying for two spots, with the third guy starting the year in AAA.

Noda struggled mightily in 2024 after a strong performance the year prior. In 2023, Noda tied Brett Rooker as the Athletics' second most valuable player in terms of fWAR. He led the A's in BB% and OBP. Noda is toolsy, but has some visible flaws in his game. Most notably his K% and chase%. His offensive numbers for the A's last season were terrible.