1 Angels' pitching prospect set to break out at different minor league levels in 2026

The Los Angeles Angels' rotation at the big league level going into spring training has several question marks. Reid Detmers will be rejoining it after a season in the bullpen, Grayson Rodriguez will take the mound for the first time since 2024, and Alek Manoah is currently slotted in as the fifth starter as he continues to attempt a comeback in the big leagues.

There is hope for the future, though, as the Angels have a trio of young pitchers at each level in the minor leagues set for huge breakout seasons that could put them into consideration for the big league rotation as soon as next season.

1 Angels potential breakout pitching prospect at multiple levels of the minors

Triple-A: Right-handed pitcher George Klassen

2025 was an absolutely forgettable season for George Klassen. He was struck in the head by a line drive early on in the year and never seemed to fully regain his stride. Things did get better in his final five games of the season, when he allowed just five earned runs over the course of 29 innings pitched. Klassen struck out 40 batters in those games as well, showing just how dominant he can be.

Klassen's final start of the season was also his Triple-A debut, showing that the University of Minnesota product has more than enough in his arsenal to survive at the highest level of the minor leagues. A full offseason of improvement may be just what it takes for Klassen to fully assert himself as not just the best pitching prospect in the Angels' organization, but as one of the more promising young arms in the minor leagues.

Double-A: Right-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson

Ryan Johnson made history when he was selected to the Angels' Opening Day roster in 2025 despite never pitching in the minor leagues after being drafted the year prior. It did not go well, as Johnson' ERA skyrocketed north of seven in the big leagues. He was sent down to Single-A to restart his development as a starting pitcher, and he was immediately one of the best arms at the level.

After posting a 1.88 ERA in Single-A, Johnson will surely begin his 2026 campaign in Double-A for the Angels. The best news for the Angels and their fans is that Johnson has not lost what made him great as a draft prospect. Johnson's strikeouts (65 in 57.1 innings) were as present as ever, and his 0.89 WHIP showed he still has an impressive ability to command the strike zone. Johnson got lost in the mix of top starting pitching prospects after his failure in the big leagues, but he is more than talented enough to resubmit his name and fully breakout in Double-A this season - and maybe even make it all the way back to Anaheim.

Single-A: Right-handed pitcher Trey Gregory-Alford

After being an 11th round pick in 2024, Trey Gregory-Alford was largely forgotten about as he took off the remainder of the year from competitive pitching. But 2025 reminded everyone why the Angels gave him a signing bonus worthy of a second round pick, as Gregory-Alford posted a 2.86 ERA across two levels. At just 19-years old, Gregory-Alford dominated in six starts at Single-A, posting a 1.42 ERA.

While he is an exciting prospect, especially given his age, Gregory-Alford has a lot of work to do to move up in the farm system. He had 13 walks to 20 strikeouts in Single-A last season, as his slider and changeup still need work before they are MLB-caliber strikeout pitches. At 6'5", though, Gregory-Alford has another offseason to grow into his frame and potentially throw even harder in 2026 than last season, when his velocity shot from the low-90's up to over 100 at it's maximum.

That velocity gain, plus further development of his two secondary pitches, will catapult the young righty even further up prospect rankings from around the league.