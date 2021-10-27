1 forgotten Angels injury that completely changed the 2024 season

As most die-hard MLB fans know, the Los Angeles Angels used all their selections in the 2021 MLB Draft on pitchers. The first of those pitchers to make their MLB debut was Chase Silseth, their 11th round pick out of the University of Arizona. He debuted on May 13th, 2022 at 21-years-old, and immediately flashed major potential.

Let's fast forward a bit. Silseth was one of only 11 Angels pitchers to throw at least 40 innings in 2023, and cracked the Opening Day rotation for '24. He was a solid option for the Angels the year prior, posting a 4-1 record, 113 ERA+, .250 BABIP, 3.98 xFIP, and average fastball velocity of 95.0mph in 52.1 innings. After two April starts against the Marlins and Red Sox with diminished velo, Silseth was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation. He did not pitch in the majors for the rest of 2024.

Silseth was still pitching for the Angels, albeit at AAA Salt Lake. Between the rehab process not going exactly as planned and Salt Lake being incredibly hitter-friendly, Silseth got shelled after getting reinstated from the 60-Day IL and optioned to the minors. In 7 games started for the Salt Lake Bees, Silseth posted a 6.35 ERA and a 16:18 K:BB. He was officially shut down for the season in early August, and his elbow required surgery.

Chase Silseth's injury embodied everything that went wrong for the Angels' pitching in 2024

Angels fans are well-aware that the team lacked pitching depth last season, and the early Silseth injury was one they could ill-afford to withstand. Tyler Anderson and Griffin Canning were able to eat-up 31 starts apiece, but the team had to patch together the rest of the rotation. They also lost Patrick Sandoval after 16 starts and José Soriano after 20. Reid Detmers only posted 17 starts. They filled-in the rotation with journeymen starters like Johnny Cueto and Carson Fulmer, while sprinkling in prospects like Caden Dana and Sam Aldegheri. The Angels were dependent on Silseth last year, and just could not make up for his absence.

Per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register: "Last season, Angels starters ranked 27th in MLB with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings and 28th in strikeout/walk ratio." Silseth posted an above average K% and Whiff% in 2023, which undoubtedly would have helped the Angels rotation if he were healthy. His four-seam velo is above average, but he does not need to throw it as often as many would think. He compliments his mid-to-upper 90s four-seam with a sinker, splitter, sweeper, curveball, and cutter/tight slider.

Moving forward, Silseth does not have a clear-cut position. He could easily be moved to the bullpen, given his injury-plagued 2024, the team's desperate need for more relievers (especially ones with good velo), a crowded group of starters, and how his stuff could transfer to a bullpen role. While his role with the team in 2025 is unclear, the Angels desperately missed his talents in 2024.

