As the Angels' off season is underway already with their dismissal of Ron Washington and Ray Montgomery, it is time to begin looking at how this team could improve throughout the off season months. While the Angels could create enough payroll space to spend in free agency, the trade market can't be overlooked in Anaheim. And with the playoffs well underway, finding players on contending teams that could help out at The Big A could be a good exercise.

1 player Angels should target in a trade from every remaining 2025 MLB playoff team

Dodgers: C/1B/OF Dalton Rushing

Dalton Rushing is one of those Dodgers' prospects who never quite reached stardom. He was mediocre this season, but could be someone who could fill a variety of holes on the Angels' roster. With experience behind the plate, at first base, and in the outfield, Rushing could find regular playing time in Anaheim as a utility man - a role the Dodgers are too star studded to supply him.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki

While he gets paid too much, Seiya Suzuki would be a formidable fourth outfielder for the Angels. He is definitely only able to player the corners, but the team needs to build depth this off season both in the major leagues and minor league systems. For a Cubs team looking to shed salary to bring Kyle Tucker back while also filling in holes, moving Suzuki will be near the top of their priority list.

Phillies: 3B Alec Bohm

Alec Bohm has had an incredibly up-and-down tenure in Philadelphia. While he is no sure thing defensively and does not bring a ton of power, his ability to hit for average would be a welcome addition to an Angels' team that both slugged their fair share of home runs and struck out at a near historic rate.

Brewers: 1B Andrew Vaughn

Andrew Vaughn went from one of the worst hitters in baseball to one of the best once he landed in Milwaukee. While he is stricly a first baseman or designated hitter, if the Angels can find a way to fit Vaughn into their clubhouse he would add some big time pop to the second half of their lineup card.

Blue Jays: SP Jose Berrios

Jose Berrios is the ultimate trade candidate. He is a rock solid pitcher (his 4.17 ERA this season is not elite but is serviceable) who gets paid too much. With the Blue Jays officially entering their window of contention, Berrios could be a way to shed some salary that the Angels could be a landing spot for.

Mariners: SS J.P Crawford

Yes, the Angels have Zach Neto as their shortstop of the future. And while J.P Crawford has really only ever played shortstop, adding a player of his caliber would be a huge addition for the Angels. While him or Neto would have to learn a new position (which could be beneficial for Neto anyways), the duo could be an exceptional 1-2 punch in the lineup.

Tigers: OF Jahmai Jones

Time for a reunion in Anaheim! Jahmai Jones turned himself from a draft bust into one of the best stories in baseball during the 2025 season. And while the Angels have a trio of elite outfielders already, adding Jones would be a strong value play whether as a fourth outfielder or as a replacement should Jo Adell or Taylor Ward be traded.

Yankees: SP Gerrit Cole

Why not end on a high note? Angels fans remember all too well the free agent chase of Gerrit Cole a half-decade ago. Now, coming off of Tommy John and with three years left on his contract, Cole would still be a huge boost to an Angels' rotation desperately in need of an ace pitcher.

