Can Angels' superstar Zach Neto last at shortstop?

With the team finally back to .500 and a series against the 33-48 Nationals on deck, the Angels seem to peaking at an all-time high for the 2025 season. However, a scary injury to star shortstop and heart of the team Zach Neto earlier this week made every Halos' fan hold their breath. While Neto avoided any long-term damage to his shoulder and might have been injured running the bases rather than fielding, the question of his future at shortstop begins to wander into the minds of baseball fans.

Plain and simple, the Angels need Zach Neto in the lineup as often as possible. He is a superb defensive shortstop, and if he can stay healthy enough to play there for his entire career there is a good chance he finds himself in some elite conversations by the end of his career. But, he needs to be able to stay healthy as well.

Years ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the best shortstop in baseball. After a few different injuries, the Padres moved him to the outfield, where he makes less throws and there is less torque and violence in the average out recorded. And while Neto could very well be back in the lineup this weekend against the Nationals, the Angels are going to have to begin having discussions internally if another shoulder injury forces Neto to miss time.

Tatis Jr. has been reasonably healthy since his move to the corner outfield except for a stress reaction in his leg last season. But there is little argument against the idea that the corner outfield is one of the best positions to play if one wants to avoid wear and tear on their body. The Angels themselves already agreed to this, when they transitioned Mike Trout to be a full time right fielder in hopes of preventing injuries.

And for the Angels, there is no clear left fielder of the future. Trout (hopefully) can stay healthy enough to man right field, but unless Jo Adell accepts a role in the corner rather than center (where he needs to improve) then left field is open for business once the Angels either trade Taylor Ward or allow him to walk in free agency next season.

Neto has never played anywhere except shortstop for the Halos - and he has played it remarkably well. However, the Angels have already walked down the path of the oft-injured superstar. Neto does not have that label yet, but if he wanders any closer to that, it may be time for the Angels considering a drastic option in order to keep the best lead off hitter in baseball in the lineup.

