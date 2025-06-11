In what was likely the biggest Angels news of the offseason, Mike Trout moved to right field permanently to better preserve his health. After the initial shock wore off, Halo fans quickly began to wonder what this meant for the future of centerfield in Anaheim. It was quickly announced that Jo Adell was going to be the everyday centerfielder for the Angels, a move that left fans split.

In a season where the Angels very likely were not going to be making a playoff push, giving their former top prospect total control of his destiny made a lot of sense. Maybe getting out there everyday would be enough for Adell to work out his kinks and become a solid center fielder, forever shedding his draft bust label.

In recent days, Ron Washington has committed to Jo Adell in centerfield. This is well-earned, as Adell's bat has woken up recently and he is benefiting from being an everyday hitter. He is hitting for both average and power, something that has not been true very often during his major league career.

While Adell's current hot streak (he went deep yet again Monday night against the A's) is one of the more exciting plot points for this Angels team, his defense in center field is simply not improving. If anything, he has taken a step back in center. While Taylor Ward and Mike Trout (eventually) are entrenched as the corner outfielders, one has to wonder if that is the best recipe for success for an Angels squad that continues to flirt with a winning record.

As Jo Adell turns corner offensively, his defense should be next focus

While his solo shot off Castillo was impressive, it was to cut into a deficit that Adell helped create. Jack Kochanowicz allowed a high fly ball to the right field fence that was catchable, but Adell mistimed his jump and allowed the ball to hit just above the bright yellow line indicating a home run.

Cal Raleigh is INSANE pic.twitter.com/NUqEL2X6aH — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 8, 2025

On Friday night, Adell had another ugly attempt at a ball that hit off the wall in centerfield. Rather than staying on his feet to catch it or playing it off the wall, Adell jumped into the wall attempting to rob a home run that did not exist. His athleticism makes center field enticing, but he is simply just not a good defensive outfielder and would be far better suited in a corner. While Trout's health is the most important factor, plugging him back into the position he has played for his entire career would undoubtedly lead to a better defense in Anaheim.

Yes, Jo Adell more than made up for his defensive woes over the weekend. His offensive output was the catalyst for the Angels' series win, and his bat needs to be in this lineup day in and day out. If he wants to be the centerfielder past the trade deadline, though, he needs to start playing smarter out there. Otherwise, a move to the corner could be around the corner.

The Jo Adell Experiment is not over in Anaheim. If anything, it is as promising as it ever has been since his MLB debut. That being said, the Jo Adell: Center Fielder thought seems to be a chapter in his career that needs to be ending soon.

