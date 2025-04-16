2 Angels hitters who are currently playing better than Shohei Ohtani

Yeah, we're doing pretty well without you, Shohei! Thanks for asking.

Sure, the two-way superstar signed for $700 million, won a World Series, and was awarded the National League MVP in his first season with a Los Angeles Dodgers Super Team... but the Angels currently have the same amount of losses as the Dodgers and have a couple players who are marginally out-hitting Ohtani here in mid-April. So, who's the real winner in the breakup?

Ohtani has yet to toe the rubber in a regular season game for the Dodgers, and obviously the full-time DH does not play defense. Yet he is still being outshone by a couple of Angels hitters despite his "otherworldly talent" and "generational power." Wow, really makes you think.

Let's see which members of his former organization (that hasn't made the postseason in over a decade) are making Ohtani look stupid for leaving.

2 LA Angels hitters who are currently playing better than LA Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani

~The following stats are from games through April 14th, 2025~

Kyren Paris has essentially doubled Shohei Ohtani's bWAR in a little more than half the plate appearances. Paris is sporting a 1.5 bWAR in 46 plate appearances to Ohtani's 0.8 in 82. Paris also has Ohtani beat with a .368/.467/.842/1.309 slash with an OPS+ of 271. Paris has been playing great defense at both second base and centerfield, two preeminent positions while Ohtani keeps that bench warm for the majority of Dodgers games.

Well, Ohtani probably has Paris beat out in raw statistics then, right? Think again.

Despite Ohtani playing in four more games, Paris has the same amount of home runs (five), two more RBIs (eight to six), and one more stolen base (five to four). So, if you're keeping track, Paris has better totals and rate stats. K.P. is out-aliening the ultimate alien here in mid-April. Oh, and for good measure, Paris is 23-years-old and Ohtani is 30-years-old.

Man, this feels good. Let's keep going.

Logan O'Hoppe

Once upon a time, Logan O'Hoppe and Shohei Ohtani were battery mates when both played for the Angels. Now, the Angels' catcher of the future is currently out-shining Ohtani at the plate in 2025.

Much like Paris, O'Hoppe also has five home runs (and not a cheap one like Ohtani's fan interfered dinger in Japan that the umpires just gave to him), but the 25-year-old has nine RBIs which is higher than both Paris and Ohtani. O'Hoppe is not on Paris' level so far in 2025, but he has been doing more damage than Ohtani at the plate for sure.

O'Hoppe has a higher batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+ thanks in large part to a whopping .440 BABIP. Sure, Ohtani has 82 plate appearances to O'Hoppe's 49 and the Dodgers' DH's other metrics are way better...but still.

What's more - O'Hoppe actually has a few advantages on Ohtani via Baseball Savant's StatCast metrics that few players do. Just like last season, O'Hoppe is finding a whole lot of barrels and is finding the sweet-spot of the bat to produce the optimal launch angle. Ohtani might be better at hitting singles than O'Hoppe thus far, but he does trail the Angels' backstop in those two areas.

In conclusion -- let us have this. It's about all we got. Oh, and Ryan Johnson looks great, as well.

