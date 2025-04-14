Angels fans should definitely be worried about their best hitter's playing time

The Angels currently have plenty of space in the lineup to include Kyren Paris every day, but who knows when the Angels skipper will change his mind and return him to a part-time role? Ron Washington sticks to his laurels, and it's readily apparent that he prefers players with more defensive chops and overall experience in the lineup over the red-hot, 23-year-old Paris. All it took for K.P. to earn some playing time was one of the best offensive starts to a season ever. What's going to happen to Paris when he inevitably cools off and Zach Neto returns from injury? Fans are eager to welcome back their franchise shortstop, but his presence could easily come at Paris' expense.

Washington, and every Angels staffer, was coy when discussing Paris' playing time in the past. He seemed reluctant to make him a lineup regular in the first place, but is begrudgingly relenting: "Paris will be in the lineup. Y’all been wanting him in the lineup. He’s in the lineup, but I’m not gonna put a stamp on anything more than that.” Washington seems to prefer Tim Anderson and Jo Adell in the lineup over Paris for both defensive purposes and because they are veterans. Adell is only three years older than Paris, but it really does seem like Washington is bullish on playing him in centerfield every day.

Where do you even begin with Kyren Paris' impressive statistics to begin the season? His OPS is on par with marks posted by Jimmie Foxx and Babe Ruth from the early 20th century. His five home runs and four stolen bases in the first ten games of a season are comparable to players like Larry Walker, Gary Redus, and Lou Brock. He just recorded his first multi-home run game against Tampa, and he has held his own in centerfield and second base.

It feels irrational to worry about his playing time, especially after Yoán Moncada hit the IL and Washington explicitly saying he will play, but the Angels' manager is really doing his darndest to keep Paris humble. Paris can keep hitting seventh, as long as he plays every day then fans will be fine. However, he wants to empower Tim Anderson and Adell, and it might come at Paris' expense eventually. Things are clicking for the Angels right now and Paris is a big part of that, but it's imperative for the people surrounding Washington to remind him of that.

