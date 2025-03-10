2 Angels prospects' spring performance could spell the end for a versatile veteran

The makeup of the Angels' infield has been a topic of conversation throughout the entire offseason. There are the locks -- Nolan Schanuel at first, Zach Neto after he returns from injury at shortstop, and the forgone conclusion that Anthony Rendon would be firmly planted on the bench or the IL.

Other players as well as presumably claimed roles. Yoan Moncada, health permitting, will likely be the starting third baseman. Kevin Newman will have a key role as the utility infielder. The starting job at second base is still up for grabs, as is probably one more back up infielder spot.

The steam behind Angels top prospect Christian Moore winning the opening-day second base job had been gathering since before spring training began. A hot start to his spring seemed to cement that idea, though he's cooled recently and is slashing just .267/.333/.333 so far.

Still, the Angels make no bones about letting their top prospects take their lumps in the majors, so it would seem that unless the bottom falls out completely, he'll survive the spring with the big league club.

That leaves one spot remaining, which many assumed would belong to the ever versatile Luis Rengifo. Rengifo, a switch-hitter, has extensive experience at second and third base, as well as some ability to play shortstop. In a pinch, he's also gotten reps in the outfield. That versatility, both positionally and with the bat, would seemingly make him an ideal fit.

On top of that, he's coming off a breakout year which saw him hit .300/.347/.417, which was good for a 117 wRC+ last season. As promising as his 2024 campaign was, it was cut short by injury, which has been a recurring theme in his career and has reared its head again this spring.

A former top prospect may give the Angels the excuse to move on from the injury-plagued Luis Rengifo

Despite defensive versatility and an ever-improving bat, the Angels have never seemed to value Rengifo. They have fought with him in arbitration two out of the last three years and lost, and now in his final year of team control may decide to finally move on after his name surfaced in rampant trade speculation at last year's deadline.

In order to move on from Rengifo, however, the Angels need a viable alternative. While veterans like Tim Anderson, J.D. Davis, and Scott Kingery look to revitalize their careers in Anaheim, it's former top prospect Kyren Paris who can provide the best facsimile of Rengifo.

Like Rengifo, Paris has shown he can play multiple infield positions, handling short, second, and third. While his star has dimmed during two ghastly major league stints that exhausted his prospect eligibility, the 23-year-old is raking this spring with a .333/.368/.611 line, 1 homer, and 7 RBI.

Context, however, is important. Angels manager Ron Washington spoke about Paris's performance, reminding everyone that his production has come late in games against inferior talent, and stating that he hasn't reached the level of the "big boys" who play earlier in spring games.

While that may throw cold water on the notion that Paris may make the opening roster, the spring is still young and the longer Rengifo is out the more opportunities will come his way.

There also may be another motive for the Angels downplaying Paris, and that's seemingly to boost Rengifo's value. It's likely that 2025 will be his last season in Anaheim and as a result, it would behoove the Angels to move him at some point rather than risk losing him for nothing.

A move doesn't necessarily have to be made now, but if Rengifo's injury issues linger as the trade deadline approaches, his value may evaporate. At least one insider speculates that the infield-needy New York Yankees should come calling for Rengifo.

As spring training continues to unwind, more and more teams may find themselves in need of infield help, thus making Rengifo, even with the nagging hamstring issue, an attractive trade chip. The Angels only benefit in driving up his price by pretending they have no other in-house options, and Washington's comments could be a ploy to buy more time to see if Paris might be the real deal.

The duo of Christian Moore and Kyren Paris look to be the future for the Angels in the infield, to start opening-day, at some point in 2025, or beyond. As these two youngsters force the issue, it becomes clear that Luis Rengifo's days as an Angel are numbered.

