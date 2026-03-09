2 Angels who earned an Opening Day roster spot, 2 who lost one during spring training

Most contenders have their Opening Day roster spots mapped out by the time spring training starts, but on the other side of the coin are teams like the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels certainly aren't viewed as a contender heading into the 2026 season, and it's easy to see why, due to the question marks littered across their roster. If there is a team where a hot spring training can truly make a difference in terms of making the Opening Day roster, it's the Angels.

The Angels have yet to identify their starting second baseman, a competition for the final two spots in their starting rotation, and are patching together their bullpen. There are jobs up for grabs during spring training.

2 Angels who have earned an Opening Day roster spot

Some veterans have emerged as strong candidates to sneak onto the Opening Day roster, while others may have let the opportunity slip.

Jeimer Candelario

The Angels don't exactly have concrete plans at second base or third base. They may hope that Christian Moore and Yoan Moncada are the respective answers, but there are varying reasons why that might not work. Moncada has struggled to stay on the field, and Moore hasn't exactly silenced the idea during spring training that he could use more development at the Triple-A level.

The door may be open for Jeimer Candelario to grab a roster spot, and he's backing it up with strong spring showing. He's carrying a 135 wRC+ through his first 17 plate appearances.

Alek Manoah

Yes, the Angels did sign Alek Manoah to a major league contract during the offseason, and by definition, that means he should get an Opening Day roster spot. That being said, his contract is for less than $2 million, and if things went off the rails during spring training, the Angels could have easily cut their losses.

Manoah has pitched well enough that he has likely earned a spot on the Opening Day roster and will be in the Angels' rotation. There are some red flags with his spring training success, but for now, he's got a spot on the roster.

2 Angels who lost an Opening Day roster spot during spring training

Vaughn Grissom

When the Angels traded for Vauhn Grissom during the offseason, the impression was that he could have the runway at the major league level that he didn't exactly have with the Boston Red Sox. An important opportunity, considering he is out of minor-league options.

The early returns during spring training have not been encouraging. Grissom only has 2 hits in 19 plate appearances. If Candelario and Adam Frazier are going to make the Opening Day roster, Grissom could easily be the odd man out.

Chase Silseth

The Angels don't exactly have compelling names competing for the final spots in the bullpen, and that is likely the only reason why Chase Silseth could find his way onto the Opening Day roster. That being said, he's facing an uphill climb.

Silseth's first outing during spring training was pretty bad, he gave up six runs in less than an inning of work. He's pitched consecutive scoreless outings since then, but the damage may have already been done.