2 call-ups that would rouse Angels fans when rosters expand, 2 that would enrage them

It's too late for a promotion that could end the Angels' disastrous month, but the rosters are set to increase in size nevertheless. MLB rosters expand from 26 to 28 on September 1st, in which case the Angels could carry an extra pitcher and position player.

The team has several avenues it could go down in September. Adding worthy top prospects assuredly would excite fans to no end. However, the Angels are the Angels, and they could easily bring up yet another stock reliever who fans will roll their eyes at once they see they made the roster.

2 call-ups that would rouse Angels fans when rosters expand

Nelson Rada

Rada is taking the baseball world by storm, and Angels fans are licking their lips at the thought of the outfielder making his way to Anaheim. Picture a version of Bryce Teodosio who does not whiff at a high rate of pitches in the strike zone. That's Nelson Rada.

Rada is a left-handed hitter and Teodosio a right-handed hitter. Anybody else picturing that centerfield platoon? If Rada does not start a game, he is the picturesque pinch-runner or defensive replacement. It's time to assimilate Rada into the core group of Angels they've accumulated in Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Christian Moore and Logan O'Hoppe.

Caden Dana

Ryan Johnson and Sam Aldegheri are all worthy call-up candidates in the pipeline. However, Dana is fresher than ever and showing it with the Salt Lake Bees. He is coming off an outing in which he struck out a career-high 13 batters, and exemplified why his "pitchability" knowledge is incredibly advanced for a player of his age.

In an ideal world, the Angels would finally axe Tyler Anderson to free up yet another spot on the pitching staff for a player the organization could evaluate at the major league level. Bringing up Dana in a vacuum means that either Víctor Mederos or he would be sent to the bullpen, which would definitely get under Angels' fans skin. Who's to say whether it's right or wrong to use their promising MiLB starters as relievers, but fans might riot if they see Dana be used as an innings eater once again.

Hopefully the Angels keep Mederos in the rotation, add Dana in there as well, cast Anderson off and call-up another reliever (Sam Bachman makes sense).

2 call-ups that would enrage Angels fans when rosters expand

Jack Kochanowicz

Kochanowicz's recent demotion was his second of the year and likely his last. He will probably stay in the minors the rest of the way...at least fans hope that will be the case.

A Kochanowicz promotion is likely not in the cards, but the team running him out there again cannot be completely ruled out. The organization gave him an incredibly long leash to remain in the rotation for no reason whatsoever -- he floundered in nearly every one of his 22 starts this year. He remains a pitcher with some upside and the Angels have championed him time-and-time again despite underwhelming results.

Dakota Hudson

Hudson was an offseason MiLB signing alongside Connor Brogdon and Victor González. He's thrown 105.1 innings so far this season, the most of any pitcher on the Angels' Triple-A unit. Hudson's certainly built up to be an innings eater, but he is clearly a quantity over quality pitcher.

Hudson has a brutal 6.32 K/9 and 7.26 ERA this year, which is terrible even for the Pacific Coast League. The Angels love to show players from other organizations that they will utilize a MiLB signings, a Rule-5 pick or a recent draft pick so as to entice them to join the team. So, they could promote Hudson and tell free agents in the offseason that they gave MLB looks to MiLB signees like Hudson, Tim Anderson, Connor Brogdon, Carl Edwards Jr., J.D. Davis, Touki Toussaint, Hunter Strickland, Shaun Anderson, etc.

Yes, that is a bad reason to promote a guy like Hudson over a guy like Dana. It's in play, though.

