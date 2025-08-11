The way the Los Angeles Angels just treated Jack Kochanowicz, you would think that he is singlehandedly sinking their season. The Angels jettisoned their fifth starter back to Triple-A Salt Lake after yet another blow-up outing, and the kicker is that they have not announced a corresponding move. For the second time in a month, the Angels watched Kochanowicz flounder in a start and immediately optioned him down to "work on some things." Unlike last month, there should be extreme doubt this time around that the 24-year-old will be back in the major leagues at some point in 2025. He feels gone for good.

Angels fans may never see Jack Kochanowicz again after unceremonious dismissal

It seems the Angels quietly sent down Jack Kochanowicz tonight. The team has made no announcement yet but this appeared on the official transaction log. pic.twitter.com/JnAiH05Zau — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 11, 2025

During his postgame press conference, interim manager Ray Montgomery was asked about Kochanowicz being removed from the rotation. "We'll see. Everything is on the table," he responded, before he probably made his way to his office in order to demote Kochanowicz.

Fingers are being pointed at the Angels organization for their lack of pitching development, like they are around this time every year. Kochanowicz remains a major part of the Angels' future, and they have been setting him up for failure all season without any back-up plan. His confidence is absolutely shot and the coaching staff and front office have barely made any adjustments...and there was an easy one staring them in the face!

The Angels had a relatively easy switch they could have made in flip-flopping Carson Fulmer and Kochanowicz's roles on the team. However, it appears the team would rather have Kochanowicz just out of sight and out of mind. Fulmer, who is definitely the favorite to fill-in for Kochanowicz, has been great in his role as long reliever, and will need to step up even more to help correct this starting rotation if he is indeed the man for the job. Despite not having a quality start since May 16th, the Angels have improbably kept Kochanowicz in the rotation all year instead of moving him to the bullpen. A transition to the bullpen worked with Fulmer and Reid Detmers, but that was apparently off the table with Kochanowicz for whatever reason.

The Angels have shown a penchant for calling up their promising starting pitcher prospects to eat innings out of the bullpen in the majors, so do not be surprised if Caden Dana, Sam Aldegheri, Ryan Johnson or Víctor Mederos are back up. Perhaps they opt for Sam Bachman, José Fermin or Chase Silseth as a more traditional reliever? Or, they shock everybody and grab George Klassen, or simply activate Robert Stephenson off the injured list (that one is doubtful, but you can't rule it out with this franchise).

