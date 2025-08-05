With the Angels “going for it” at the trade deadline, they proceeded to drop two of three to the lowly Chicago White Sox. The one game they won was a major comeback capped off by a Taylor Ward walk-off home run. The reason the Halos had to overcome a five run deficit? None other than Jack Kochanowicz.

After yet another disastrous outing in which he allowed five runs on nine hits, Kochanowicz has clearly shown he does not deserve the fifth rotation spot for the rest of 2025. Whether the Angels are still pretending to be “competitive” or focusing on development, Kochanowicz’s starts need to be allotted towards other young Halo pitchers.

3 Angels starters who deserve Jack Kochanowicz's rotation spot for the rest of 2025

Caden Dana

By consistently using Dana out of the major league bullpen this year (and likely stunting his development in the process), the Angels obviously believe he’s ready to pitch in the big leagues. Dana is not a reliever, though, and has seen lackluster results because of this usage. He is the top pitching prospect in the organization, and it is time for Perry Minasian and the coaching staff to show they believe in him by giving him a handful of starts in the big leagues.

Sam Aldegheri

Similar to Dana, the Angels have used Aldegheri as a reliever this year despite his time as a starter in the minor leagues. He performed well in his starts last season, and it’s honestly malpractice that he has not been allowed a chance in the rotation this season with Kochanowicz consistently blowing up games in the first few innings. He does not have to be an ace, he just has to not allow five runs every time he takes the mound. Aldegheri proved he could do that last season, and should be given another chance to prove his worth as a starter in 2025.

George Klassen

After an electric outing at the Futures Game during All Star festivities, it’s time for the Angels to let Klassen loose. He would surely have some incredible peaks and incredible lows as a starter given his age, but the stuff he brings to the mound is among the best in the organization. It has been an up-and-down season for Klassen as he battled back from a scary head injury, but if he’s fully healthy and stretched out the Angels should skip Triple-A altogether and call up the flamethrower to Anaheim.

