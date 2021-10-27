2 dream Winter Meetings free agency signings for Angels fans

The Winter Meeting are one week away and the world may never be the same again afterwards. In recent years, MLB's hot stove has not lived up to the billing. However, it is largely anticipated that Juan Soto signs in the next 10 days or so, then the ball will really get rolling with every subsequent free agent.

The Angels have set the market for everybody else. They established a price point for a ~tier 1.5~ starting pitcher after signing Yusei Kikuchi to a deal averaging $21 million in AAV. The Angels' GM has reiterated that the team is far from done, even though he has drained his notoriously cheap owner's wallet a considerable amount already.

“What we've done so far, we've been pretty aggressive and we're going to continue to be aggressive,” Minasian said. “I wouldn't say anything is off limits. With the year we had, there's definitely areas to get better. Really, every area, whether it's rotation, lineup, bullpen, bench depth. We'll look to tackle and attack all those areas and continue to improve this club.”

When a team needs help all over the place, anything and everything is still on the table acquisition-wise. With the remaining payroll they have left, and trying to stay somewhat realistic (avoiding any player who was offered the qualifying offer, as the Angels are in no position to lose draft picks), who would Angels fans love to see Minasian acquire here shortly?

We will solely focus on free agency signings here, but in terms of dream trade targets: Brandon Lowe, Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, and Sonny Gray are some names that come to mind.

Also of note: the number one dream signing would be Roki Sasaki, but Rob Manfred indicated that "Sasaki is likely to sign after the league’s 2025 international signing period begins on Jan. 15." So, that would be post-Winter Meetings.