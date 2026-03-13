2 former Angels embarrassing themselves in spring training, 2 who are thriving

The Los Angeles Angels are in Arizona getting ready for the regular season. Yet, in the doldrums and monotony of spring training, it can be fun to take a look at how some former players are faring across the league.

Some former Angels are thriving with their new teams, while others have to be wishing they were doing a little bit better.

2 ex-Angels who are struggling in spring training with their current teams

Brandon Drury

The last time Brandon Drury appeared in the big leagues it was back in 2024 with the Angels. He spent 2023 and 2024 in Los Angeles and while he put up respectable numbers in 2023, slashing .262/.306/.497 with 26 home runs and 83 runs batted in.

Drury saw a huge drop off in production in 2024 as he slashed .169/.242/.228 with four homers and 15 runs batted in across 97 games. The Angels brought the former Silver Slugger winner back for a brief time on a minor league deal last season but he did not hit well enough to warrant a call-up.

Now he is with the Royals and entering play on Wednesday he has just four hits in 19 at-bats which is probably not good enough to earn Drury a spot on the roster.

Raisel Iglesias

Iglesias pitched for the Angels for a couple seasons in 2021 and 2022. He is now with the Atlanta Braves pitching on a big contract and gave up a homer in his spring debut. It's early, but that $16 million will be a lot for him to live up to.

2 former Angels players that are thriving with their new teams

Kenley Jansen

Veteran closer Kenley Jansen had a very solid year last season with the Angels. He recorded 29 saves and had a 2.59 ERA in 62 appearances which is why it is no shock he is back for a 17th big league season.

Jansen signed with the Tigers and is in a really good spot as Detroit's bullpen is strong as a whole. The 38-year-old has pitched one scoreless inning in spring training so far and seems primed for another solid season.

Luis Garcia

Veteran reliever Luis Garcia spent just 20 games with the Angels last season and pitched quite well, posting a 2.00 ERA. He landed with the Mets in the offseason and has pitched three scoreless innings thus far so he looks like he could put up similar numbers to thee 3.42 ERA he posted in 2025 with three different teams.