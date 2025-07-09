LA Angels' plan for former Silver Slugger emerges after reunion

Despite Brandon Drury's 2024 season being one of the worst in franchise history, the Angels brought back the veteran utility player last week on a minor league deal. Drury has not played in a game for two months, so the Angels are letting him shake off the rust at their spring training complex in Tempe, AZ with the ACL squad. After he gets his legs under him, Drury will be sent to Triple-A to play for the Salt Lake Bees.

Drury was sticking it to the Angels while with the Chicago White Sox during spring training. After the Angels let him walk in free agency, Drury signed a minor league deal with the ChiSox and slashed .410/.439/.821/1.260 from February 22nd until March 17th. He was assuredly going to break camp with the big league team, but tragically broke his thumb and was subsequently released. Drury re-signed with the White Sox roughly a month later, but wound up getting injured and released yet again.

The Angels are throwing the former Silver Slugger a life raft right now. Drury was the best non-Ohtani, non-Trout hitter for the team in 2023, which probably factored into the organization taking a chance on him as he fights off his baseball mortality. When he gets sent to the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, Drury should be able to get his swagger back by playing in the incredibly hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. The only question is whether he will receive consistent playing time.

The Salt Lake Bees, like every other Angels MiLB team, have a terrible record and simply need bodies.The Bees will get Chad Stevens back after the Angels optioned him back down to make room for Yoán Moncada on their active roster. Stevens, Scott Kingery and Niko Kavadas will likely receive more playing time than Drury, given that they are all infielders on the Angels' 40-man roster who have played in the big leagues this year. The 32-year-old will have to battle it out with Yolmer Sánchez, Mitchell Daly and Carter Kieboom for in-game reps. J.D. Davis was recently released and Kyren Paris is injured and there is no timetable for his return, which opened the door for Drury's return to the Angels' organization.

Some are saying that Drury has a path to return to the Angels, but that feels like an absolute stretch. Yes, Moncada and Luis Rengifo are injury-prone, but the team also has Christian Moore and Chris Taylor on the injured list who should return by the time Drury shakes off his rust. If something happens to Nolan Schanuel, Kavadas will undoubtedly be chosen ahead of Drury. The Drury reunion is simply a nice story and nothing more.

