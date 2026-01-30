The Los Angeles Angels are in familiar territory. Despite saving money this offseason through the trade of Taylor Ward and restructuring Anthony Rendon's contract, Arte Moreno and Co. are comfortable keeping their pockets flush with cash while watching the rest of the offseason play out.

There have been gambles--taking on the project of Grayson Rodriguez and trading for Josh Lowe--but the Halos don't appear eager to jump the market for any of the remaining free agents.

2 free agents whose markets are plummeting for Angels to capitalize on

The good news is that with spring training less than a month away, prices should start to fall. No, the Angels shouldn't be expected to win a bidding war anytime soon, but some veterans have seen their market bottom out.

If nothing else, that creates an opportunity for the Angels to sneak in and make a deal that is right for them.

Eugenio Suarez

Sure, the Angels technically did address their need at third base by bringing back Yoan Moncada on the cheap, but we should know how that will play out. Moncada can't stay on the field long enough to be considered an actual answer, and the Angels should capitalize on the lack of interest in Suarez.

Suarez was the talk of the National League at the start of the 2025 season, hitting 36 home runs with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but things took a turn for him after being traded to the Seattle Mariners. His market has just about bottomed out, and the Angels should look to bring him in.

If nothing else, Suarez could turn into an easy trade chip in July.

Aaron Civale

The Angels have a need in the rotation, and as fun as it would be to see them jump out and sign Framber Valdez or Zac Gallen, Los Angeles fans know better.

There could be a case to be made that both the markets for Valdez and Gallen are stalling, but not to the level that the Angels will be willing to make a deal. Gallen may not find a deal north of $100 million this offseason, but carries the penalties associated with the qualifying offer.

A name to keep an eye on is Aaron Civale. Civale was demoted from the Milwaukee Brewers' rotation at the start of last season and was eventually traded to the Chicago White Sox. After moving across town to the Cubs, he posted an ERA of 2.08 in his final 13 innings pitched. He's cheap and likely checks the required box for the Angels.