2 incredibly high profile free agents that the Angels just don't need

The Angels need a whole heck of a lot more talent if they are going to actually make a run at a postseason berth next season, but they need to tread carefully. Clearly, Perry Minasian is not Jerry Dipoto or Billy Eppler. In fact, a lot of Minasian's work as GM has been to clean up those former GMs' mess. Due to the Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon contracts, Angels staffers and fans are well-aware that throwing money at issues does not solve them thoroughly.

The Angels are throwing money around this offseason, but diligently and intelligently. Every addition has a ton of merits, but the team simply needs more. The last thing the organization needs is for Minasian to try and put a bow on the offseason by bringing in an expensive and/or ineffective player to cap off the Winter. A big-name player does not necessarily correlate to a great fit.

The Angels' should really think twice if they are considering adding these players.

Pete Alonso

When Jon Heyman considered the Angels as a possible Pete Alonso suitor, he brought up their previous dalliances with Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon. Well, that is reason enough to stay away from Alonso. The New York Mets legend reportedly is looking for $200 million, and it is not a foregone conclusion he gets it from the Steve Cohen. Shelling out 9-figures for a player who did not look good in a contract year, and is entering his 30s is bad news.

As Angels fans know all too well, first basemen do not age well. When teams hand first basemen massive contracts that extend well-into their 30s, it does not go well.

Nolan Schanuel is not turning many heads right now, but he was just drafted in 2023 and has shown plenty of signs of maturity and growth to trust that he will reach his potential down-the-road. They just do not need Alonso clogging up their payroll, despite their need for more SLG.

Max Scherzer

At the Winter Meetings, Ron Washington was asked, "which pitcher -- not on your squad -- would you most want to hand the ball to with your season on the line?" His answer, in December of 2024, was Max Scherzer. Scherzer will be 40-years-old in 2025, and is coming off a season where he threw 43.1 innings and only struck out 40 batters. Other managers who were asked that exact same question responded with guys like Tarik Skubal, Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler, and Emmanuel Clase. Those answers were better.

Should Washington's answer cause concern amongst Angels fans? Maybe. It's a good thing he does not have final say on roster contstruction, but he doesn't not have any say. He clearly favors veteran players, and views younger, less-established guys as not "real baseball players."

The Angels simply do not need Scherzer, no matter what Washington thinks. He takes trips to the Injured List every season now, and is just not the same guy on the mound anymore. His FIP from 2024 and 2023 were the lowest marks of his career. His 2024 bWAR was the lowest mark of his career too. In his 9 starts last season, his fastball only sat at 92.5mph which was in the 26th percentile of pitchers.

The only case for adding Scherzer is his effect on the other pitchers, not necessarily what he can do on-the-field. That sounds well-and-good, but the Angels already grabbed Kyle Hendricks. He will likely be added on a one-year contract for a cheap salary figure, but the Angels should look to upgrade their rotation in other ways.

