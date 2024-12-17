Why Angels' history of cutting big-name stars could foreshadow Anthony Rendon's fate

Call it wishful thinking, but the time feels ripe to make a big splash. What could possibly be splashier than cutting a World Series champion who makes nearly $40 million AAV?

Perry Minasian will not cut Anthony Rendon any time soon per se, but doesn't it kind of feel like it's time for them to eat his money in order to mercifully cast him off? Minasian has done it to big-name, big-money acquisitions before, and he would definitely do it again. Rendon has two-years and ~$77 million remaining on a deal a previous GM signed him to just over five years ago.

It's not a hot take to say that Rendon's Angels career will end on a down-note...like getting cut this Spring Training, for example. Players of his same ilk had similar fates. Remember Justin Upton and Albert Pujols? Upton was designated for assignment on April 2, 2022. Pujols May 6, 2021. Pujols did, at least, play a few games that season before getting DFA'd.

Here's Sam Blum discussing the Upton release from 2022:

"Last year, the Angels cut ties with Albert Pujols while on the hook for the rest of his $30 million salary; the Dodgers subsequently had to pay him only the prorated league minimum to employ him...Now, the Angels will pay all $28 million owed to Upton, who has a no-trade clause and is likely to sign elsewhere for the league minimum." The Athletic's Sam Blum

Something to consider: Mike Trout and Justin Upton were close -- Minasian likely cut Trout's closest friend on the team. As outfielders, they spent countless hours together throughout their 5+ years as teammates. Think about it. Virtually for eight straight months they worked together constantly in on-field defensive drills, cage work/BP, the literal outfield during games, and just hanging out in the dugout/outside the ballpark. If Minasian is willing to do that to the franchise player's no. 1 guy, he would do it to Rendon without thinking twice.

After Minasian cut Upton, he discussed the transaction in a fashion that sounds similar to how he is speaking this offseason. He talked about the team winning now, putting the best players on the field, etc. You know what else was eerily similar? Minasian and Joe Maddon had conversed with Upton about playing a different position. Also like with Rendon, there were talks of Upton playing first base and entering a platoon where he would face more left-handed pitching. The Angels eventually replaced Upton with Jack Mayfield...a player who, despite his "Angels Legend" status, is out of the league now. The Angels designated Pujols for assignment because of Jared Walsh's presence, and he is barely holding onto to his status in MLB. So, given the Angels' history with those right-handed "sluggers", the bar to clear for cutting Rendon before/or right at the beginning of the 2025 season is rostering a player of Jared Walsh or Jack Mayfield's caliber.

Who could the Angels replace Rendon with? How much time you got?

Well, they have Luis Rengifo, Kevin Newman, Scott Kingery, Christian Moore, and Matthew Lugo (on the 40-man roster, plus has played 511.1 minor league innings at third base) already in-house. The team does not even need to do a one-for-one swap for Rendon at third base, they only need to utilize another second OR third baseman with those players' positional versatility. Rengifo will be a starter, the only question is where. Newman had a great 2024 and is an exceptional defender (not the best arm strength, hopefully he's mostly at SS & 2B). Rendon could probably beat out Kingery, we'll give him that. They could push Moore or Lugo to the Show out of Spring Training, but that feels awfully hasty.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the Angels are linked to external options like Nolan Arenado (unlikely), Alec Bohm (also unlikely), Eugenio Suárez (now you're talkin'), Gleyber Torres (probably not), and the switch-hitting Jorge Polanco (wouldn't hate it, he's a solid bounce-back candidate who has power when healthy).

Maybe they could trade for Brett Baty? The fans are clamoring for Ha-Seong Kim. Josh Rojas is out there and could shore up that poor third base defense, especially with all the sinker-ballers on the staff. How about the 26-year-old Hyeseong Kim? Brendan Rodgers? Yoán Moncada? Paul DeJong as a last resort? The possibilities are endless -- literally anybody could replace him at this point in his career.

Do Angels fans actually believe Rendon will be slotted in as a first or second baseman during 2025 regular season games?

In an interview during the Winter Meetings, Minasian said: “Anthony is athletic enough to move around. If you need Anthony to play second, when he’s healthy, he could do it. If you need Anthony to play first, he can do it. He’s more than willing to do that. We have to be open to all. I don’t want to be closed-minded on anything.”

Sure, he "could" do it. Will he? How is he the best option as a starting or backup infielder? A 34-year-old who hasn't played second base with any consistency in roughly 10 years? He has 0 first base experience in his professional career. Have they even discussed this with the player as a serious option with him? They haven't discussed moving Trout out of center field, per Ron Washington. If they haven't talked position-shift with Trout, no way they've seriously discussed it with Rendon. Is he even preparing for this, or is he arriving at Spring Training looking like he received a pop quiz?

The point is they could easily replace Rendon's two home runs/93 games played over the past two seasons, and they are actively looking to do so. If they don't find him elsewhere than they could pivot to Newman (especially when Neto returns), Kingery, Moore, or Lugo full-time as of now. As for first base, is he a better option than Nolan Schanuel, Niko Kavadas, or Ryan Noda? Spoiler alert: he is not. Minasian said he is going to fight for his roster spot, and there are myriad better options for a backup infielder at those positions as the roster is currently constructed...and the roster is not even a finished product yet.

Here's more from Bollinger's "Angels Beat": "But veteran Anthony Rendon appears headed for more of a backup role this season, as he’s dealt with injuries over the last four years and went homerless in 57 games last year. "

Keeping Rendon as a backup helps nobody. He is no longer a winning player, at least with the Angels in 2025 and 2026. Too much baggage, especially physically. If he is going to once again add nothing from a value perspective, then just axe him ASAP and get rid of the distraction way before the season begins. Minasian and Arte Moreno have to see it the same way. It feels like an inevitability at this point, given the historical precedent with Upton and Pujols, and the 205 games played out of a possible 648 the past four seasons (31.6%). Overpaid former stars are waived constantly throughout every major sport. It does not just happen with the Angels, although it's more common for them.

Anyways, congratulations to Anthony on probably getting cut, picking up with the Dodgers for nothing, winning another ring, bidding baseball adieu, and retiring a rich, successful man. Kudos. You were AWESOME with Washington, and that World Series over the Astros really helped save the sport of baseball.

