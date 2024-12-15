Angels prospects: Best hitter is boosting stock, Mock Draft season, BA's Top 10 list

The Angels have a fun, young core, and it could have potentially gotten better over the past few months. As the Angels' second ranked prospect, the expectations are sky-high for Moore. It seems like an absolute lock that he makes his MLB debut in 2025, and laces 'em up alongside fellow former first round Angels' selection like Mike Trout, Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Taylor Ward (barring a trade), and Jo Adell (presumably). The only question: will he be playing second base?

The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reported: "Christian Moore, the Angels’ first-round draft pick this summer, played some third base, in addition to second base, during instructional league this fall. Minasian said he will be invited to major league camp, as expected."

The Instructional League takes place in October, and involves game-action, drills, and a ton of group meetings with coaches and invited guests. Christian Moore is expanding his skill-set, boosting his value even higher than it already is. When a prospect of Moore's caliber can prove that he is versatile and can play elite defense at multiple positions, he will stick around the big leagues for years. That is not exactly where Moore is yet, especially if he has on-going injury issues, but this is a critical development for the prospect and his organization.

As mentioned before, Christian Moore got reps at 3B during instructs.



“Perry Minasian said he will be invited to big league camp.”



Perry also said Niko Kavadas— who played outfield in the AFL— is viewed as an option out there. https://t.co/ynsqnsQN5J — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) December 9, 2024

When you read that Moore is taking 3B reps, you cannot help but dream that Moore succeeds Anthony Rendon as the Angels' every-day third baseman by Opening Day. Anybody would be nice, especially a guy like Eugenio Suárez, but Moore would be extra special. He was right there last year.

It's time to analyze EVERY Mock Draft from now until Draft Day

Bring. Us. Jace. LaViolette.

Every reputable site either lists LaViolette as either their #1 or #2 prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft. Based on the Nationals and Angels' draft history, it seems that the Nats would prefer Ethan Holliday and the Angels would want LaViolette. Unless it's Stephen Strasburg, the Nationals usually prefer the high school guy with massive upside. The Angels enjoy the high-floor, college bat more than the project.

A quick blurb from Jim Callis about the Texas A&M outfielder: "His combination of physicality (6-foot-6, 230 pounds), athleticism and classic right-field tools make LaViolette a strong candidate to go 1-1."

The draft will start on July 13th, 2025, a perfect time for Angels fans whether or not the team is good. If they are, it'll feel like a huge reinforcement. If they are out of it, it's just more continual growth of their emerging pipeline. "Win, win, win" -Michael Scott.

Baseball America reveals their Angels tools leaders and their #1-#10

B.A. revealed their top 10 Angels prospects list. Perhaps the most notable ranking was Sam Aldegheri at #3 ahead of #4 George Klassen. Klassen has the better velo and more flashes of dominance, but B.A. prefers the crafty, Italian lefty. Like MLB.com, B.A. has Caden Dana at #1 and Christian Moore at #2. Nelson Rada rounded out the top 5, followed in order by Joswa Lugo, Ryan Johnson, Denzer Guzman Juan Flores, and Barrett Kent.

Christian Moore is listed as the Angels' best power hitting prospect, a rare accolade for a second baseman. Moore is a prodigy, for sure (also helped by the Angels' position player prospects not being the best group).

Caleb Ketchup is an 80 grade name. pic.twitter.com/mu0q9Z4Gtg — Jessica (@abaseballchick) December 12, 2024

Ryan Costeiu, who was not protected by the Angels before the Rule-5 Draft, was awarded the pipeline's best changeup. Chris Cortez was left out of the top 10 for some reason, even though B.A. deemed his fastball as the best amongst farm system. Usually a great fastball means he's an incredible talent.

And yes, Caleb Ketchup is an 80 grade name, for sure.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout