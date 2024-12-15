5 Angels players who are en route for a role or team change in 2025

We teased this article in a previous piece, and here it is.

With the rumor mill churning, there are a lot of questions surrounding the players the Angels have on the roster. There are plenty of moves out there to make, and when you read the tea leaves you have to imagine that these players are destined for a revised role in 2025. Perry Minasian is actively looking to upgrade every position group on the roster, which directly affects a select few players.

Which players? Let's take a deep dive.

Player: Mike Trout

Revised Role: More Corner Outfield

Could Mike Trout play less center field than he has in his entire career? Who's to say, it certainly seems like Ron Washington doesn't know. Back in 2012, Mike Trout played 67 games of left field. Could that level of corner outfield be in play for Trout in 2025? First off, let's make sure he plays 67 total games. Secondly, who else could even play center in his place for the Angels right now?

Mickey Moniak for sure can slot into center, perhaps Scott Kingery as well. Other than that...it's really slim pickings. In previous offseasons, Perry Minasian has brought in players like Kevin Pillar, Aaron Hicks, and Brett Phillips to alleviate some of Trout's burden. Well, all those guys are available, but so is Harrison Bader. Bader is 31-years-old, in the 95th percentile of OAA, has an incredible arm, and can still run faster than the majority of baseball players. Bader is the best version of a Pillar, Hicks, Phillips, and could immediately slot into a lineup against RHPs (while Neto is out):

Soler—DH Trout—9 Schanuel—3 Ward—7 O’Hoppe—2 Rengifo—4/5 Rendon—4/5 Bader—8 Newman—6

The bench would include some combination of d’Arnaud, Adell, Moniak, Kingery, and Kavadas. "Some combination" because if the Angels add Bader, then either Moniak, Adell, or Ward will be moved off the roster to avoid rostering 6 outfielders (Trout, Soler, Ward, Bader, Adell, Moniak).

Anyways, Trout needs to be moved to a corner sooner rather than later. It appears that the Yankees are trying to move 2X MVP Aaron Judge to right field on a more permanent basis, but there's no word on Trout's outfield status. Non-sensical. Trout's best physical years are behind him, it's time to plan accordingly for the next five seasons. He needs to prepare for the inevitable sooner rather than later.

You might have noticed that we listed Rendon as 4/5. Why? Well...