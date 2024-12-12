Ron Washington's comments on Mike Trout raise questions about Angels' communication

An under-discussed plot point that emerged from the Angels' activity during the 2024 Winter Meetings was what Ron Washington said about Mike Trout. His comments on MLB Network were eyebrow-raising and contained a lot of weight, even with the nonchalant delivery.

When asked about Trout moving to a corner outfield spot or DH on a more regular basis, Washington said: "Well we haven't discussed that yet...and then as we get into Spring Training if there are things that need to get done, we'll do them then...but we certainly have not sat down and had that discussion." He explained that the team is waiting until the roster is fully set before discussing with Trout whether he will move out of center more than ever before. Essentially, if they add a player who is worthy of moving Trout out then they'll move Trout out. The players on the roster, more so than the injuries, will dictate whether Trout moves to left or right field more frequently. When asked about Trout's health, Washington said Trout is "ready to go."

It seems like a prudent plan from Washington and Perry Minasian (perhaps Arte as well) to not address the issue until the roster is set... but Trout himself said he was open to moving in mid-September. So, is he moving or not? Similar to the Zach Neto situation, there is a lot of vagueness surrounding Trout's 2025 deployment.

No matter how the roster shakes out personnel-wise this offseason, the plan to move Trout to a corner spot should be enacted regardless. He should be taking corner outfield reps this offseason, in 2025, and every offseason and regular season henceforth. He said himself he would do it, to help both himself and the team. The odds of Trout making it to 2030 solely playing centerfield are 0, especially given his increasingly problematic injury history. The time is now to prepare for the inevitable, and yet it has never been more unclear where he will be used most.

Are the Angels doing a good enough job of discussing which positions Trout and Rendon will play?

One of the many, many reasons that Trout's a first ballot Hall of Fame career is his ability to perpetually augment a facet or two of his game coming into Spring Training. If he fully prepares for a corner spot now, then he will come into camp already an above average left or right fielder given the way he works and approaches the game. He could already be the best defensive corner outfielder on the roster already, that's how much of a physical specimen this guy is.

Trout is probably not having the most normal offseason for his standards. The meniscus issues that plagued him last season might be affecting his preparation. He still has tremendously advanced physical skills, even with his body failing more-and-more of late. The communication between the club and him has to be ongoing so he can show up on Opening Day ready to go. That does not appear to be the case with Trout, or their other player set to make just shy of $40 million next season.

“If you need Anthony to play second, when he’s healthy, he could do it. If you need Anthony to play first, he can do it. He’s more than willing to do that. We have to be open to all. I don’t want to be closed-minded on anything.” Those were Perry Minasian's comments regarding if the team will, in fact, add a third baseman. He said that in front of OCR's Jeff Fletcher.

Are we sure it's being communicated to Rendon that he could play first or second base? Is Rendon actually preparing this offseason for that massive positional change? If Ron Washington said that they have yet to discuss a corner outfield switch with MIKE FREAKING TROUT, then it raises skepticism that the team would discuss that with a player who is not even guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day roster. Minasian could EASILY do to Rendon what he's done to Justin Upton and Albert Pujols during Spring Training. It appears he said he could play second or first just to say it, but if he is serious then you have to hope that the player is aware of that and preparing accordingly.

Minasian and Washington could just be saying things to the media that are, one way or another, not accurate. However, it just feels like their two highest paid players should be on the same page about positional changes before Spring Training and not during. Are these things being discussed or not, Ron?