Zach Neto has been phenomenal all season, but the budding superstar has really picked his game up as of late. Perry Minasian voiced his interest in his players competing in meaningful games at this point in the season, and Neto is one of several who has risen to the occasion. With the way things are going, Neto is positioning himself for a major pay-day and might even be elite enough to end an MLB-worst postseason drought.

2 reasons why Angels could ride Zach Neto's hot streak to the Wild Card

1. Exchanging stolen bases for health and power

Fans might have forgotten their previous anxiety concerning Neto's health, but the shortstop and Angels staffers have not. The 24-year-old is a true five-tool, all-around player, but his shoulder issues have caused him to put a halt to stealing bases. In late June, Neto tweaked his surgically repaired shoulder and has since tried to stop sliding into bases head-first. After a bit of a buffer period of prioritizing safety, Neto has just stopped trying to steal all together -- he has attempted one steal since July 30th, and was caught stealing.

He still has yet another 20 HR, 20 SB season, however.

Zach Neto is the fourth player in #Angels history to have multiple seasons with 20+ HR and 20+ SB, joining Don Baylor, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 16, 2025

In lieu of wreaking havoc on the basepaths, Neto has just started raking at the plate. His 32 total bases leads the Angels since July 30th (and ranks 20th in baseball). Plus, his five home runs, nine extra base hits and 12 RBIs and are also a team-high in that span. Neto's seemingly conscious decision to dial back his baserunning in order to hit for more power is an Ohtani-like quality.

Angels fans are intelligent enough to know that one player cannot carry a team to the playoffs, but Neto is coming close. Despite a brutal loss to the A's, the Angels' lineup is looking much better of late and Neto is leading the charge.

2. Neto's stabilizing the infield defense

Angels fans are well aware of the infield's complete lack of defensive prowess this season. The team's pitching staff was constructed to induce ground balls, but the fielders behind them have largely been unable to scoop them up. For the season, the Angels' infield fielding percentage is tied for 5th worse in the sport thanks to guys like Yoán Moncada, Kevin Newman, Tim Anderson and Luis Rengifo. However, the unit and season would be completely toast if Neto was not tying it all together.

Well, for three weeks now (since July 25th) the Angels' infield defense has gone from abysmal to passable thanks in large part to Neto anchoring the unit. Their .988 mark ranks 13th in infield fielding percentage in that time, which is tied with the Dodgers and Rangers -- and the Rangers have the best infield fielding percentage of the season.

For the season, Neto ranks 5th in defensive runs saved. Until the Angels' series opener against the A's, Neto had not made an error in the past three weeks and had opposing players, coaches, staffers and broadcasters gushing about his work at shortstop.

