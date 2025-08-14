If Angels want to extend Zach Neto, Arte Moreno will have to spend like never before

When the Angels took on the Dodgers Monday night, it was instantly the Zach Neto Show. The next night, he gave the league one of the best plays of the season. The highlight of the 2025 season for the Halos has been Zach Neto becoming the best player on the roster in Anaheim and the emotional leader of the clubhouse. And now, it’s time for Arte Moreno to pay up.

When Neto was drafted by the Angels, most scouts saw an exceptional defensive shortstop whose bat would be the deciding factor in how his career went. Needless to say, he has morphed into one of the best leadoff hitters in all of baseball, if not the very best.

And when it comes to ensuring that the Neto-Christian Moore double play combination stays in Anaheim for the next decade, the Angels need to act fast on their superstar shortstop. One could argue that Neto’s extension should be priority No. 1 this offseason for Perry Minasian and the Halos’ front office. He is a better player than 99% of the upcoming free agency class, and he will only get more and more expensive with each season the Angels go without extending him.

And to do so, Arte Moreno will likely have to spend more than he’s ever spent.

Angels need to set a new franchise mark for Zach Neto

The largest contracts in Angels history under Moreno have mostly been for free agents around 30-years old. Albert Pujols got 10 years and $254 million. Anthony Rendon received $245 million for seven years of service (and a total of 257 games played so far). Josh Hamilton and Justin Upton both received nine-figure deals from Moreno as well.

Neto is a 24-year old star shortstop. Yes, he has four years of team control left. Moreno has shown he loves to bring stars to Anaheim, but has not always shown strong enthusiasm to keep his own stars here. Outside of Mike Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million extension to make him a Halo for life, Neto’s extension would likely be an all-time high for the Angels.

And while his injury history may eventually push him away from shortstop, Neto’s value will survive anywhere he plays due to exceptional athleticism and an offensive game that is only getting better. The Baltimore Orioles waited too long to extend their star shortstop Gunnar Henderson - and now will likely have to pay him upwards of $400 million to keep him in Baltimore long term. Smart teams, like Perry Minasian’s former employer the Atlanta Braves, are notorious for early extensions to keep their stars affordable for years while maintaining flexibility to build a complete team around them.

If the Angels want to contend, Neto will lead them there. If they can ink him to a deal this offseason in the $200-$300 million range, it may seem like a huge investment but is one that will save potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in the years to come for Arte Moreno and the Angels as they continue to try to end the decade long playoff drought in Anaheim.

