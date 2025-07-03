The biggest weakness of the Angels lineup this season has been Luis Rengifo. Despite turning it on a bit exactly when Christian Moore got promoted, Rengifo has been abysmal this season both at the plate and on defense -- to the point where it is hard to imagine a team like the Yankees dealing some sort of quality prospect in return a subpar rental.

Obviously, the Angels have Yoán Moncada on the roster. The oft-injured third baseman is currently in Arizona with no timeline to return. There's a ticking clock on Moncada because at the end of the season he becomes a free agent again. Despite the fantastic production this season, who knows if the Angels will roll the dice on his availability moving forward.

The Angels themselves may be buyers by the end of the month, and third base will be a position worth watching should Moncada's rehab continue to stall. Moore will handle the reigns opposite Zach Neto up the middle, Nolan Schanuel will hold it down at first base, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Jorge Soler will man the outfield and Mike Trout will DH. If the Angels hit big on a third baseman at the trade deadline, they genuinely might make break their postseason drought given what that lineup has shown.

A handful of capable third basemen are on the open market. There are two obvious fits for the Angels and two names that Perry Minasian and Co. would be better off avoiding.

2 third basemen the Angels have to target

Target: Eugenio Suárez - Arizona Diamondbacks

For the Angels, the perfect third baseman might be Eugenio Suárez. He is currently posting an OPS+ of 143, a career-high. Suárez's boom-or-bust approach at the plate assuredly meshes with the ethos of the Angels' run production unit.

His defense has gotten much worse this season, which is obviously a red flag. However, the 33-year-old has built up a solid CV of above average OAAs and fielding value at the hot corner over the years, and he cannot possibly be worse than what Moncada and Rengifo have shown this season.

What makes him even more attractive is that he is playing on an expiring contract. This means two things for the Angels: the first is that his price is cheaper since there is no promise he'll be around for more than a couple of months. Furthermore, it means the Angels can trade for him while still maintaining the payroll flexibility they desired as their true goal for contention resides in 2026/2027.

Suárez would be a huge player for the Angels, and with the Diamondbacks also sitting around .500 there is a decent chance he ends up being dealt this month to a team hoping to get ahead in the leagues' crowded Wild Card races.

Target: Ramón Urias - Baltimore Orioles

Given their contention window that truly starts these next couple of years, the Angels should absolutely be targeting Ramón Urias. He has posted a 102 OPS+ this season and brings the ability to play third base as well as the middle of the infield. Additionally, he is under contract for the next two seasons, giving the Angels a third baseman and potential utility man if they do find their long term answer at third in the coming years.

The 31-year-old could be a table-setter type for the lineup like Schanuel is right now. He'd be a solid, marginal upgrade that would not break the prospect bank for the Halos and is definitely a name for Minasian to focus on.

2 third basemen the Angels should avoid

Avoid: Alex Bregman - Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman is, without a doubt, the best player potentially available this trade deadline. Passan had him ranked no. 1 in his piece and there is little argument to be made for anyone else. While it remains unlikely the Red Sox move him (or find a suitor willing to pay up), the fact remains that the Angels would be better to avoid Bregman.

Bregman would completely drain the Angels' farm system dry. They would have to deal one of their proven big leaguers along with their rare minor league prospects with upside, which they simply cannot afford to do for a player who can opt out of his contract this off-season. If he does not opt out, the Angels would be on the books for $40 million the next two seasons, something they likely don't want to do given they are already paying Anthony Rendon $38.5 million to not play third base for them next year.

Avoid: Ryan McMahon - Colorado Rockies

The Angels made two buy-now deals in 2023 with the Rockies -- in total, Minasian acquired Mike Moustakas, Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron in exchange for Connor Van Scoyoc, Jake Madden and Mason Albright. That indicates that the two sides have a history of making deals, and the prospects the Angels sent out have not amounted to anything for Colorado. Perhaps the Angels could bring in McMahon for more mid-level prospects, but is that gamble worth bringing in the rest of his salary for this season and two more years at a total of $32 million? Probably not.

This is a classic case of the Coors Field effect. Ryan McMahon has posted an OPS+ of 147 when playing at home, but that numbers drops to an abysmal 62 on the road. Now, that overall OPS+ is a better mark than what Luis Rengifo has given the Angels, but if they truly want to make a run at the Wild Card their aim should be just a smidge higher than what McMahon has shown he can give teams playing at sea level.

Another left-handed bat with some pop would be great for the Angels' already stellar lineup, but even Moncada is a better bet than McMahon the rest of the way.

