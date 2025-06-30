Angels Injury Update: Neto plays shortstop, Moncada to AZ, Taylor, Stephenson, Soler

The Angels have a lot of key contributors who are working their way back from injury. Let's just dive into it, as there are updates on five members of the roster.

Angels Injury Update: Zach Neto plays shortstop

During the first two games of the Angels and Nationals series on Friday and Saturday, Zach Neto appeared as a pinch hitter and was then replaced in the field. However, Neto pinch hit for Kevin Newman and stayed in the game to play shortstop on Sunday.

Angels fans were incredibly gracious for this development -- it's great to see Neto work his way past his shoulder scare to the point where he is taking in-game defensive reps, but also was great to see Newman get taken out after losing an inning-ending pop up in the sun and costing Ryan Zeferjahn a run. That misplay cost the Angels a one-run lead.

Neto reached first base on a fielder's choice during the 9th inning of Sunday's rubber match, and then proceeded to try and steal second base. The Angels' cornerstone player has twice hurt his shoulder while sliding in head-first, so Neto slid in feet-first on his attempt (which he will be doing for the foreseeable future), and was tagged out after his feet came off the bag despite beating the throw.

Zach Neto trying some feet-first sliding. pic.twitter.com/a6aMQgRKWC — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) June 29, 2025

Who knows if Neto will keep trying to steal bases at the same rate he had been before his injury. If Sunday was any indication, sliding in feet-first is a technique that Neto needs to work on and also hurts a runner's chances of a successful steal/advance. His well-rounded game might take a temporary hit if his injury affects his previously dynamic baserunning.

Angels Injury Update: Yoán Moncada sent to Arizona

If you are upset about Yoán Moncada's rehab from his right knee inflammation, imagine how the Angels' third baseman feels. The switch-hitter is apparently capable of doing everything baseball-related, except hit right-handed. That inability to hit from both sides has delayed his return that should have happened already.

As a result, Moncada was sent to the team's spring training complex in Tempa, AZ to keep testing his knee...which indicates that he's nowhere close to returning. He has the same injury that Mike Trout had in May, albeit Trout had inflammation in his left knee. Trout is still experiencing daily soreness from his inflammation, and he is not even tasked with playing the field like Moncada will be. Hopefully he can play in ACL games soon, then progress to an affiliate soon after. Until that happens, expect his to stay out indefinitely.

Angels Injury Update: Chris Taylor's timetable to return

Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register reported that the super-utility man needs at least another three weeks until his broken hand heals. Taylor was plunked by a 95 MPH heater on June 9th and has not appeared in a game since, so if he needs another three weeks then he will undoubtedly need a rehab assignment before returning to game action.

In the meantime, Taylor is traveling with the Angels. Perry Minasian brought the former Dodgers player in out of need, but more so because of his baseball IQ and overall effect on the rest of the team.

“He’s in every meeting,” interim manager Ray Montgomery said of Taylor to Fletcher. “He comes early. He stays late. He contributes. While he’s not physically eligible to play, his contributions are as much as anybody.”

Angels Injury Update: Robert Stephenson

The Angels' high-priced reliever, Robert Stephenson, is playing catch today. The specifics were not reported, but let's assume it's from 60 ft. given how the team will bring him along slowly. Playing a normal game of catch from 60 ft. is the typical first step back for an Angels pitcher rehabbing from an arm injury.

Stephenson was dynamite in his first outing back after needing Tommy John surgery last season. However, he was immediately pulled from his second outing after experiencing tightness in his right bicep. It turned out he had inflammation in his bicep, perhaps meaning that he ramped up too fast as he was coming back from his UCL injury? That's complete conjecture, but Stephenson's return from the 60-day injured list felt hasty. He came back ahead of schedule, then immediately got injured again.

Whenever Stephenson returns, hopefully he can finish the season out on the active roster.

Angels Injury Update: Jorge Soler could be back before you know it

Finally, Jorge Soler is taking batting practice on the field and could be back before the All-Star break. Soler is running and doing defensive drills as he rehabs from the back soreness that landed him on the injured list. Hopefully his groin issue is gone, which he was dealing with before his back problem did him in.

Soler needs to come back refreshed and ready to go after a disappointing season. Defensively, it will still be awful. So long as he can actually hit this time around, fans will not care if he lets a few balls drop in right field.

