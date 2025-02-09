2 unlikely Angels trade targets on the Mets after missing out on Pete Alonso

After Pete Alonso spurned the Angels and returned to the Mets as had been predicted from the start of the season, the Angels may turn their attention to picking off some other Mets players who may be displaced by the return of Polar Bear.

Some targets are more likely than others but the Angels' chances of landing one of these players depend more on the Mets' level of interest in a return package than actual availability. The following two players would be dream acquisitions for the Angels, but it's unlikely the Halos will be able to meet their asking prices.

From the Mets' perspective, both players who are 23 or younger, have minor-league options so a trade isn't necessary to move them. However, they are also being pushed by one of the Mets' top prospects, Jett Williams, and serve as the team's best trade-chips for further roster upgrades. That means the Angels will have to pony up a pretty penny, ideally in major league talent, something that the Halos don't have much to spare.

That said, if the teams were to get creative, there may be a way for a deal to be consummated. Whether or not the Angels are willing to go to those lengths and if they could entice the Mets are the real questions. Still, the following players would be worthwhile additions for the Halos, so it makes sense to at least kick the tires.

1. Ronny Mauricio

Ronny Mauricio presents somewhat of a conundrum for the Mets. The soon-to-be 24-year-old tore up AAA in 2023 posting a .292/.346/.506 line showcasing both power and speed with 23 homers and 24 steals. That performance earned him a call-up at the end of that campaign.

However, things cooled off significantly for Mauricio once he arrived in the bigs. Over 26 games and 108 plate appearances. the results were not good. Mauricio slashed .248/.296/.347 and recorded a 79 wRC+ while watching his strikeout rate balloon from 18.2% in AAA to 28.7% in the majors.

Of course, the young switch-hitting infielder isn't the first prospect to struggle during his initial big league cup of coffee, but what happened next cast doubt on his future.

Ahead of the 2024 campaign, Mauricio returned to his native Dominican Republic to play in the Dominican Winter League where he tore his ACL. After undergoing surgery to repair the torn ligament he had to undergo another procedure to clean up his knee in August, and is now slated to begin the year in AAA.

All of this puts Mauricio's standing with the Mets in a complicated place. Originally a shortstop, his bigger frame means his future is at either second or third base. The Mets have an open competition at second with several players vying for playing time, though it appears Mauricio will be on the outside looking in at least to start the year.

At third, 25-year-old Mark Vientos seemed to cement himself as the third baseman of the present and the future after a sizzling 2024 campaign. All the while Mauricio missed out on a year of crucial development time, and the last impression scouts have of him was his struggles in the majors in 2023.

Clearly, the Mets are hoping some time in AAA can rebuild his value putting them in a delicate position. Dealing him now before the season may be selling low, however, if he struggles to return to form after the injury any value that he had as a trade chip could turn to dust.

For the Angels, Mauricio would give them another answer in the infield. If they were to acquire him, he could be a factor at either second or third, both of which are positions of need.

The need at third is a little less dire after the Halos signed Yoan Moncada, but with Moncada's lengthy injury history and Anthony Rendon's poor performance having another option at the hot corner waiting in the wings isn't a bad idea for the present, and Mauricio could eventually become a long-term solution there.

The same holds true for second base. Mauricio might not be ready to beat out top prospect Christian Moore, but he would provide another option should Moore struggle. Competition is never a bad thing, especially when it comes to young developing players.

The hurdle will be convincing the Mets that an offer the Halos put together now is the best they're going to get. The Mets could still use some major league pitching assets, however, the Angels aren't particularly in a position to deal from the thin group they already have in the rotation or bullpen to make a compelling enough return package that would pry Mauricio away.