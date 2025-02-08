2 ideal Angels trade targets to pursue on the Mets after missing out on Pete Alonso

It seemed like all but an eventuality all offseason, but as time marched on the Angels had a glimmer of hope that they'd be able to lure one of the game's preeminent sluggers, Pete Alonso, to the West Coast. While those dreams have come crashing down to reality with the news that Alonso did what everyone thought all along, re-signing with the Mets on a two-year $54 million contract another Mets-related opportunity may present itself.

With Alonso returning to Queens the Mets now have a full roster, perhaps too full, and this could be something the Angels could take advantage of. In the infield, they have three pillars – superstar Franciso Lindor, Alonso, and the up-and-coming Mark Vientos.

Beyond those three they have several players fighting for a role including veteran Jeff McNeil and youngsters Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, and Luisangel Acuña. The Mets might not have to move any or all of them, however, they could be motivated to do so in order to shed some salary or address needs elsewhere on the roster.

The Angels would be wise to inquire, and two of the four are more likely than the others to be attainable for the Angels.

1. The Angels could try to pry away veteran second baseman Jeff McNeil

McNeil has been rumored to be a trade candidate for the Mets all offseason. Even before the team's latest splash, many have thought that the team might look to rid themself of his $12.5 million luxury tax number which runs through 2026 (club option for 2027).

The Mets have deep pockets, one doesn't sign Juan Soto to a deal that could soar over the $800 million threshold without major cash reserves, but their top executive, David Stearns, cut his teeth with the Milwaukee Brewers and values financial prudence and resource optimization alongside his ability to go out and outbid nearly everyone for a player he desires.

Therefore McNeil could find himself on the way out. The 2022 NL Batting Champ is now entering his age-33 season and is coming off two down years. In 2023 he posted a .270/.333/.378 100 wRC+ which was a big disappointment following his batting title. 2024 was even worse. He hit just .238/.308/.384 with a 97 wRC+.

So why would the Angels want a declining player on the wrong side of 30 with a somewhat bloated contract? There are a few reasons.

First, McNeil has bounced back from poor performance before. In 2021 he posted the worst offensive season of his career hitting just .251/.319/.360 91 wRC+ and followed that up with a .326/.382/.454 140 wRC+ performance to earn the batting crown.

As bad as his numbers were in 2024, he did hit .289/.376/.547 in the second half indicating that he could potentially turn it around in 2025 much like he did in 2022.

Next, there's his versatility and defensive prowess. While McNeil is primarily a second baseman, he also has experience at third base and both corner outfield spots and is average or better defensively at each of these positions. Even if the team decides that hotshot prospect Christian Moore is the best option at second, McNeil could be a nice insurance option while also serving as a supercharged version of Scott Kingery, providing depth at multiple positions.

Lastly, he shouldn't cost much to acquire. The Mets, if they move him, are looking at a salary dump meaning he won't take much to acquire. The Angels, for all their penny-pinching, still have room in the budget to absorb his salary and take this gamble.

McNeil might not be super exciting, but there's the potential that he could be a sneaky-good under-the-radar acquisition.