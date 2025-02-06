Angels fans' hopes of a blockbuster Pete Alonso signing are officially ruined

If you're not sitting down, go ahead and get seated...Pete Alonso signed with the New York Mets. Shocking, right? Many called Alonso re-signing with the Mets the worst kept secret of the offseason, and that sentiment has officially been proven true.

The "Polar Bear" took a two-year deal for $54 million, and the contract has an opt-out after the first year. Alonso will make $30 million next season and can opt-in for $24 million. While he had a larger offer with more years on the table from the Mets, he went with a potential two-year deal (all these details are per Bob Nightengale of USA Today). Some fellow Scott Boras clients were able to get much larger deals following an opt-out after the first year of a new contract.

Alonso is betting on himself this season, hoping he can perform better in 2025 than he did in 2024. If he does, he might be able to recoup the money he previously left on the table. The plan seems to be to make a World Series run with the Juan Soto-led Mets (ESPN's Jeff Passan made it clear that he prioritized winning first and foremost), then cash in next winter. The contract details from other interested teams, the Blue Jays and potentially the Angels, might show that Alonso left more on the table from them too. However, those have yet to be released.

There may or may not have been a meeting between the Angels and Alonso late in the stages of his free agency, but that was never verified. Reporters and insiders largely shot down the idea that Alonso would have considered signing with the Angels, but it was not entirely ruled out because of how erratic Arte Moreno can be. If Moreno wanted to tender Alonso a massive offer he would have, despite what various members of his front office might have said. Regardless, Angels fans have been picturing Alonso in the middle of the Angels' lineup for some time now. He was a divisive figure amongst fans, but the rumors can officially be put to bed.

Alonso would have been an imperfect fit with the team, and first basemen on large contracts do not historically age well for their clubs (as Angels fans know quite well). At the contract he received, it would have been a great get though. However, everybody knows he would not have signed with the Angels at that salary figure. Or at all. At least, not until he gets a ring and the Halos turn around and offer him a 9-figure deal.

