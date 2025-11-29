3 ace pitchers for Angels to trade for and extend following Anthony Rendon buyout

With the news of Anthony Rendon and the Angels approaching a buyout for the final season of his albatross contract, the team is going to have newfound payroll flexibility this offseason. Arte Moreno has a track record of going after star position players in free agency (and the Angels have been linked to one of the best) but the right move may be acquiring an ace for their rotation on the trade market and promptly extending them. These three options are the cream of the crop for the Angels, and could all lead their rotation for the rest of the decade if the Angels can pull off their second heist for a starter this winter.

3 aces for Angels to trade for and extend following Anthony Rendon buyout

Mackenzie Gore, Washington Nationals

This would be an interesting fit for the Angels. Mackenzie Gore was a Cy Young candidate for the first half of 2025, but an awful give game stretch in the summer ballooned his ERA. At 26-years old, Gore could join Grayson Rodriguez, Jose Soriano, and Reid Detmers as the future of the rotation in Anaheim. And with two years left of team control, his extension could be a 6-7 year deal that buys out his final two years of arbitration and give the Angels the remainder of his prime as well. It would be a costly trade package, but Gore would headline the Angels' rotation as long as he calls The Big A home.

Freddy Peralta, Milwuakee Brewers

With Brandon Woodruff accepting his qualifying offer, the Brewers are much more likely to deal Freddy Peralta this offseason. He has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball the past three seasons, and is as reliable as they come. With one year left on his contract, he would be far cheaper than Gore on the trade market and the Angels could extend him on a deal similar to Dylan Cease-Toronto Blue Jays agreement. A trade along with a seven-year, $210 million contract for the 29-year old would bring a true ace to Anaheim.

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

The cream of the crop, two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers are too far apart in extension talks to reasonably believe a deal is going to come together. The current record for a deal with a full-time starting pitcher is the $325 million contract that Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Skubal is likely to top $400 million if he hits free agency next season. So while both sides are shutting down trade talks for now, Skubal seems to be on his way out of Detroit sooner orlater. If the Angels can put together a package and extend him, he would be worth a 10-year, $400 million deal. And hey, if that seems crazy, it is only $5 million more than the Angels were paying Rendon every season!