The much-maligned Angels farm system might have gotten themselves a shot in the arm after the 2024 draft haul. While it is far too early to project how good these players will be down the road at their peak, the early returns for the most recent class are promising.

Everybody knows about Christian Moore and what he could turn into at the major league level in the near-future. He signed for $4,997,500 out of the University of Tennessee after the Angels selected him eighth overall, their highest draft pick in many years (until the 2025 MLB Draft, of course). Moore is a second baseman (for now) with a sterling hit tool, immense power, and impressive athleticism. He should pair nicely with Zach Neto up-the-middle for the Angels for years to come.

The rest of the class might be relatively unknown to fans, other than the first member of this list.

3 Angels draft picks from 2024 who already look like huge steals

Ryan Johnson

The chalkiest pick from this class is Ryan Johnson, who has almost already surpasses his draft value with what he has shown at the big league level. He was a high-leverage reliever for a bullpen that desperately needed him, but now he will regroup and fulfill his promise in a different, more familiar role.

While a move from MLB to High-A for Johnson is not great optically, it will pay massive dividends for the Angels in the not too distant future. First off, starting pitchers obviously provide more value than relief pitchers. That's why he was their third draft pick -- because of his stellar starting career in college. So, there's that. Alternatively, he will go from facing big league hitters to starting in the most pitcher-friendly league in all of minor league baseball. His confidence and fire should be built back up after his demotion. He will come back better and stronger after spending time in Tri-City.

Despite poor stats at the highest level of baseball, Johnson was better than what his numbers indicated. Johnson had a 5.55 FIP but a 3.75 xFIP, but more starkly had a 7.36 ERA and 3.61 xERA. He is destined to have a long career in Anaheim, and could stabilize their rotation that desperately could use some consistency moving forward. Oh, and the Angels drafted him with the compensatory draft pick they received when they lost Shohei Ohtani in free agency. So, no pressure, but he really needs to provide the Angels with a win after losing modern day Babe Ruth to the fanbase's least favorite organization.