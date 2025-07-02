As the Angels enter a July that will ultimately decide whether or not they become buyers or sellers, there are a few certainties around the team. There are some players who are untouchable, such as their young core of Zach Neto, José Soriano, and Nolan Schanuel. On the other side, there are a few players who seem destined to be traded whether the Angels have a successful July or not.

Whether it be poor performance, their contract situations, or a little bit of both, these three Halos regulars seem to be in severe danger of being moved with less than a month before the deadline.

3 Angels most at risk of losing their jobs these next few weeks

LHP - Tyler Anderson

When the season began, the conversation surrounding Tyler Anderson was an exciting one. As the team struggled and looked like a clear seller, he was having an exceptional start to the season. Halo fans and front office personnel alike were skimming prospect lists of contending teams, wondering just how rich they would be able to strike this summer. After a disastrous June for Anderson and a successful one for the Angels, however, the narrative has changed.

Now, the Angels are likely to give Anderson a chance to turn his season around for a contender in need of starting pitching. The good news for the Angels, however, is that Anderson owns a career ERA of 2.66 in July. He flourishes in the dog days of summer, and a few good starts to separate himself from this June could be enough for the price to rise back up.

If the Angels continue winning while Anderson can't rebound, he becomes an obvious spot to upgrade. If the team struggles but Anderson does indeed bounce back, he becomes one of their premier assets at the deadline. Either way, Anderson is pitching for his job in Anaheim with every start this month.

INF - Luis Rengifo

Honestly, if it wasn't for Yoan Moncada's struggles to stay healthy, Luis Rengifo would already be out of a starting job in Anaheim. With Zach Neto appearing to be okay following his injury scare and Moncada progressing in his rehab, Rengifo's time as a starter in Anaheim may finally be ending. He has already been connected to one American League contender, and there will surely be other teams trying to trade for Rengifo in hopes that he truly just needs a change of scenery to succeed.

And if there are truly no suitors for Rengifo, the Angels designating him for assignment is a likely outcome. Trade or not, barring the hottest July of all time, the seven-year Angels' vet may just see his time run out.

RP - Kenley Jansen

Now, let's start this off by saying I do not believe Kenley Jansen will lose his spot on the Angels' roster. And given his veteran status, interim manager Ray Montgomery may very well keep Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning despite his 4.40 ERA and even worse FIP. If the Angels do end up sellig, though, Jansen does become a candidate to be moved. He has only blown one save this season, and has largely gotten the job done despite some alarming advanced statistics.

But, on the other hand, the future of the Angels' bullpen was on full display in June. Sam Bachman and Reid Detmers combined for 20 appearances, allowing only two runs (both courtesy of Bachman) and striking out a total of 27 batters. Using them in high-leverage innings while Jansen controls the ninth is a solid, modern strategy. But that strategy only works as long as Jansen can still be trusted. If he struggles in July and remains in Anaheim, the Halos may have no choice but to move one of their young studs to the closer role.

