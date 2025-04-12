3 Angels offseason decisions that already look genius, 1 that looks awful

There's been a lot to like about the early season returns from the Angels so far in 2025. After nine games, the team sits at 7-3, winning each of the first three series they've played.

Some newcomers have started to find their stride, while other roster decisions stand out as some of the best moves the Halos made all offseason. Everything the Halos do this season will be evaluated through the lens of growth and development. The team is looking to be more competitive on its path to building up its young core into a true contender in the near future.

That said, it's not all sunshine and rainbows in Anaheim. While many decisions look like genius moves, one stands out as a glaring miss that desperately needed to be addressed.

Rewarding Kyren Paris with a spot on the opening day roster after his hot spring was a brilliant decision

Kyren Paris, a former top prospect, entered spring training with his stock at an all-time low. After two dreadful, albeit short, big league stints and a prolonged struggle bouncing between AA and AAA last season, Paris was a forgotten man.

The 2019 second-round pick out of Freedom High School was a bust, likely just in camp to be a body and one of the first projected cuts. However, he hit in each early opportunity he was given, and then he hit some more.

After spending the offseason revamping his swing with Aaron Judge's personal hitting coach, Paris started to look like a less-gargantuan version of Judge at the plate throughout the spring festivities, finishing with a .400/.449/.667 line, earning himself a spot on the big league roster.

The message the Angels were sending was clear, production over name recognition was the name of the game, giving the young players on the club a shot in the arm and the confidence to understand that if they produce in the opportunities afforded to them, they will be rewarded.

Including Paris on the opening day roster was one thing, but properly using him was another. The Angels were walking the tight rope between rewarding his amazing performance and stunting his development if he wasn't going to play every day.

Through ten games, they seem to have found their rhythm with Paris logging time both in centerfield and at second base. His hot hitting has carried over, as he's slashing .429/.538/.952 with three homers and four steals on the season.

Many of his hits have come in big moments so far in the early season, often sparking dramatic comebacks. Paris will eventually cool off, but he looks like a transformed player whose newfound versatility will make him one of the most dynamic chess pieces in the game.