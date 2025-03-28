The Angels are walking a tightrope by including Kyren Paris on the Opening Day roster

By the numbers, Kyren Paris was the best player on the Angels this spring. Over 49 plate appearances, the 23-year-old slashed .400/.449/.667 with 2 homers and 13 RBIs, far exceeding anyone's expectations.

Entering the spring, Paris was an afterthought. Two short, but unimpressive stints in the majors in which he posted a .110/.214/.165 line sandwiched on either side of a 2024 minor league campaign that saw him slash .167/.254/.278 led to him being considered a fallen prospect

To his credit, Paris sought answers over the offseason, working with Aaron Judge's personal hitting coach Richard Schenck, making multiple adjustments that have fueled his spring rampage.

The Angels have rightly recognized his work and wanted to send a clear message not only to Paris, but to the entire team, that hard work pays off. His inclusion on the roster means that no player is guaranteed a spot based on past performance, and no one will be overlooked because of past struggles. The important thing is addressing deficiencies and improving.

This is critical philosophy for a team that is trying to develop its young core. The team will be counting on the development of several young players as the look to take the next step down a path ultimately leading to a return to contention.

Will the Angels give Paris the time he needs to continue developing at the major league level?

While Angels general manager Perry Minasian has spoken glowingly about Paris and the work he put in, he will be limited to a bench role to start the season. Primarily an infielder by trade, Paris has gotten looks in center and will be the primary backup to Jo Adell.

He should also get some time in the infield, however, the mix is crowded there with the likes of Kevin Newman, Tim Anderson, and Nicky Lopez also making the team, and with Zach Neto's impending return further complicating the depth chart.

If Paris only plays twice a week, as some have speculated, will it be enough for him to continue building upon the impressive work he's done this spring? The changes he's made aren't minor tweaks, and one would think it would behoove him to get regular playing time to ensure they stick.

However, at the same time, sending him down to AAA to play every day would have sent the wrong message about performance. To build a winning culture it is imperative to give opportunities to those who have earned them over those coasting on name recognition alone.

This leads to the dicey situation the Angels find themselves in, rewarding Paris and not shattering his confidence with a demotion, but perhaps not giving him the requisite time to continue developing.

What is certain, and what this decision lays the groundwork for, is that change will come and roles will be fluid. For instance, there is a world where if Jo Adell struggles and Paris continues his tear, the latter could usurp the incumbent for the starting centerfield role.

Or perhaps one of the veteran infielders struggles and Paris leapfrogs them in the pecking order. There's also the chance that his spring performance was a mirage and a demotion will be in his future.

In what will be a season of growth and development, there will be moments where things are in flux, and it will be on Angels' leadership, like Minasian and manager Ron Washington, to make the right calls for both the present and the future.

Their future success hangs in the balance, and making the right calls will be key as the franchise looks to move on from the doldrums of the last decade-plus. As for Paris, all we can do is hope that he's given the room to fulfill the promise he once held as a second-round pick back in 2019.

