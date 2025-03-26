3 biggest questions the Angels must answer in 2025

The Angels need answers from their young core

The Halos are counting on a lot of young players to become building blocks for the future, and in some ways, they have seen success already. In some ways, the Angels are sitting pretty with burgeoning young stars at key positions, such as shortstop Zach Neto and catcher Logan O'Hoppe.

Those two positions are some of the hardest to find quality pieces, and both look to be on the verge of massive breakouts. That bodes well for the Angels' future, but as history has shown, a handful of players can't do it all on their own.

The second-tier of Angels young players -- such as Nolan Schanuel, Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak, and eventually Christian Moore -- will have to step up and prove that they can be part of a winning foundation.

Some have very specific questions they must answer. For example, while there's a lot to like about Schanuel's game from the advanced plate discipline to a real skill to put the bat on the ball, in order to be a net-positive he's going to have to generate some type of power as a first baseman with limited defensive value. If he can do that, he'll be part of the solution, but if not he'll top out as an interesting yet ultimately unproductive type of player.

Other slightly older players like Adell and Moniak are running out of chances to prove they can realize their once-immense potential. There have been some flashes, but ultimately both have come in as replacement-level players despite many opportunities in recent years. At least one will need to take a step forward for the roster to become formidable.

Lastly, Christian Moore headlines the next wave of youth alongside position players like Matthew Lugo and Kyren Paris, as well as pitchers Sam Aldegheri, Caden Dana, and George Klassen. Not all of these youngsters will get a ton of run in 2025, but those who do will need to hit the ground running.

For years the Angels have lacked the requisite depth to build a true contender and the latest youth movement will be crucial to rectifying that longstanding issue. Not all need to hit, but the majority do if the Angels want to return to their once-proud ways.