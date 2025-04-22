3 Angels players' starts that feel sustainable, 2 that feel like fool’s gold

2 Angels players' starts that feel like fool’s gold

This one's tough. Paris is taking the league by storm and is providing Angels fans with ample amount of joy in 2025.

Nobody was going to say that Paris would continue to lead the league in OPS and lead the Angels in most offensive categories. He unfortunately is showing his age a bit with his approach, as he currently has a 31.1% K% and 8.2% BB%. Paris did not start in the Angels' series finale against the San Francisco Giants, perhaps a sign that the Angels might dial back his playing time a touch.

Perhaps with Zach Neto back in the lineup, Paris will be able to hit closer to the 9-hole and get some easier pitches to hit. Keep in mind that Paris is 23-years-old, so a successful season for him would be posting numbers at the end of the season that are in the range of the position players who are Rookie of the Year candidates. Paris might not be Barry Bonds anymore, but no one expected him to keep up his MVP-level play.