The Angels have been one of the most fun teams to watch in the league so far, largely because many of their success stories are coming from unexpected players. Everybody knows that having Mike Trout healthy makes the Halos watchable, and additionally that he needs the role players around him to step up in order to turn the team from watchable to in contention.

Well, there are a few players that are doing their best to get Trout back to the postseason for only the second time in his career. They are not the players Angels fans foresaw taking on this burden, but it's incredibly pleasant to see them blossom before our eyes.

3 surprising players who are off to strong starts for the Angels

Kyren Paris

We here at Halo Hangout officially apologize to Kyren Paris for constantly mentioning him as a player who should have been designated for assignment this offseason. We were not familiar with your game, vis-à-vis re-modeling your swing after Aaron Judge's and thereby becoming Aaron Judge.

Paris only ranks fourth in the league in fWAR now, now trailing Arizona's Corbin Carroll, Judge, Fernando Tatis Jr., and tied with New York's Pete Alonso. On the bright side, of all MLB players with 40 or more plate appearances this season he leads the league in SLG, wRC+, ISO, ranks sixth in OBP, tenth in batting average, and is one of 19 players with five or more steals. To call his start strong is the understatement of the century.

In spring training, everybody expected Christian Moore to make the team and Paris to inevitably get both DFA'd and sent to minor league camp. Just in the sense of allowing the Angels to slow-cool Moore, Paris making the team was a win. For him to turn into one of the best players in the sport a few weeks into the season is jaw-dropping. Note to self: if a highly touted prospect suffers a debilitating thumb injury, do not write him off.

Hey Shohei Ohtani, we have Kyren Paris now. We're good.