As a handful of young players are fighting for their 2026 roster spots for the Angels in the big leagues, a trio of minor league prospects are making progress for the Halos as well. The Single-A All Star teams were announced this week, with the Angels having three prospects making the team.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had the Single-A Most Valuable Player in outfielder Eduardo Quintero, who also earned the nod as the best MLB prospect from Single-A. The pitcher of the year was the San Francisco Giant's left-handed starter Jacob Bresnahan, who posted a 2.61 ERA while striking 124 batters over the course of the season. So the Angels did miss out on top awards, but three nods for the All Star team is a win considering the league-wide agreement that the Halos have a barren farm system.

3 Angels prospects named to minor league All-Star team

The most obvious selection here was Raudi Rodriguez, who had one of the best seasons across the minor leagues and could have deservedly been the MVP. Rodriguez's season was reminiscent of a young Mike Trout, hitting for power and showing off his exceptional speed. He is a candidate to skyrocket up prospect rankings and through the Angels' farm system next season, especially if he earns a Spring Training invite. Rodriguez will be playing in the Arizona Fall League, where fans will be looking for the outfielder to continue mashing opposing pitchers.

Harold Coll - an undrafted free agent from the 2024 draft class - also earned an All Star selection following his first full season of professional baseball. Coll posted a .791 OPS over the course of the season, playing a majority of his games at third base while also seeing time at shortstop and second base. Coll's quick, smooth swing translates to some solid power despite his 5'11" frame. A potential future utility man, this type of early success is a good sign for Coll's future with the Angels.

Harold Coll gives Inland Empire a 2-0 lead in the 1st with a 2-run HR pic.twitter.com/ZsQ62BzuUH — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) September 12, 2025

Benny Thompson, in his third season in the Angels' minor league season, finally showed the elite upside he can bring to a bullpen. After a so-so first two seasons, Thompson broke out in 2025 posting a 1.91 ERA over 44 games. In his 61.1 innings pitched, Thompson struck out an absurd 100 batters, combining a blistering fastball with an exceptional change-up and slider pitch mix. Thompson had some calling for his promotion this season, and he is a near shoe in to see big league time in 2026 he continues dominating.

