3 Angels prospects who could be post-trade deadline callups

After a heartbreaking loss to the Houston Astros on Friday night despite top prospect Christian Moore's heroics, the Angels now sit three games below .500 once again. With their inability to get over the hump and become a winning organization in 2025, the question of selling at the trade deadline might have its answer. Especially since manager Ron Washington's scary health situation makes 2025 even more bleak. And if the Halos do sell some veterans, they have a handful of prospects tearing up the minor leagues who could fill in as both the team and players try to build momentum for 2026.

Honorable Mention: Caden Dana - RHP

There is no beating around the bush here. Caden Dana has not been a productive major league pitcher. He has allowed 16 earned runs in 16.1 innings pitched across the last two seasons and has 14 strikeouts to 12 walks. He has not been much better in the minor leagues this year. But, if the Angels wave the white flag for the 2025 season, getting their top pitching prospect a stretch of big league starts could be productive.

Nelson Rada - OF

If there is one thing this Angels team truly lacks, it is elite speed. Nelson Rada brings that, as well as elite defense in center field. With Taylor Ward one of the most likely names to be traded by the Angels this summer, a starting spot in the outfield opens up. The Angels have been aggressive promoting Rada since signing him, so a move to the big league club is not out of the question this year.And with Jo Adell's offensive surge and defensive woes, slotting Rada into center field with Adell moving to the corner might give Angels fans a glimpse at the future outfield at The Big A.

George Klassen - RHP

Arguably the best pitching prospect in the entire Angels' organization, George Klassen has had a bit of a whirlwind season. He dominated last season in the minors, and was pitching incredibly well this year until a line drive struck him in the head, knocking him out for a few weeks. He has been shaky since returning - although a six inning scoreless outing last week provided hope - but if he can find his groove once again there is little doubt Klassen could contribute to the Angels rotation that is currently dangling Tyler Anderson on the trade market despite his dipping value.

Samy Natera Jr. - LHP

With the Angels bullpen being so dominant over the last month or so, they have an assortment of relievers they could deal to bring in prospects for future contention. If a spot opens up in the bullpen, Samy Natera Jr. has to be one of the first prospects the Angels look at to fill in. The left-handed pitcher has struck out 36 batters in 25.1 innings pitched in AA this year, posting a 3.20 ERA in the process. He attacks the zone with precision, and his fastball-slider combo has given opposing batters fits so far in 2025. While his name might not carry as much excitement as the three aforementioned prospects, Natera Jr. may be the most ready to produce at the big league level for the Angels this season.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout