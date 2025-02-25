3 Angels prospects who could be the next one you'll fall in love with

It's well-known that the Angels' farm system is behind compared to many other, if not all, organizations in baseball. However, their pipeline is still able to successfully get players to the big league level, and some of those players are now producing at a high level. Hey, all it takes is for one player to emerge from the farm system to completely turn around a franchise's fortunes.

The Angels have two bona fide top prospects in Caden Dana and Christian Moore, then after that there is some variance as to how national analysts view the future value of the org's non big-two. There is no distinguished no. 3 prospect in the Angels' system according to MLB.com, Baseball America, ESPN, The Athletic, and other reputable sites. So, let's take a look at some of those names and who will inspire confidence in Angels fans as the franchise looks to turn around in the coming years.

George Klassen

Klassen has an absolute cannon for an arm, and is tapping into his potential right before everybody's eyes. His metrics are off the charts and has showed flashes of absolute dominance last year at Double-A Rocket City. The best part? He is throwing strikes at a rate few thought he could.

MLB.com assigned Klassen a 45 control grade, a standard and average mark for pitchers. Over the course of his 93 innings pitched last season, however, he issued 46 free passes. There are debates as to whether he will stay a starter or transition to a back-end reliever, but if he continues to fill up the strike zone then he will unquestionably continue to be developed as a starter with the Angels.

Klassen's availability has come into question in the past too, and all Angels fans can do in that regard is pray that his arm injuries are behind him. Perhaps a move to the bullpen would help if the injury bug bites him once again? Either way, keep an eye on the radar gun when you see him this spring.

Matthew Lugo

Lugo is by no means a top prospect for the Angels, and many prospects who get traded do not reach the expected heights with the team that acquires them. Lugo could definitely be the exception to that rule.

A long-time cliché in the sport is major league teams are comprised of 9 position players who used to be shortstops. Lugo was once a shortstop but is in the middle of a transition to the outfield. So far in camp, Lugo has solely played left field despite the Angels desperately needing to develop third basemen...a position Lugo has ample minor league experience at. His positional versatility could come into play at some point, as the Angels view him as a key piece of the team moving forward. Lugo has all the tools to become a super-utility player who can also produce solid production at the plate.

Lugo is passing the eye-test in spring training. He moves so smoothly and his mechanics are polished. What else would you expect from Carlos Beltrán's nephew?

Nelson Rada

Rada has an incredible base, meaning that the 19-year-old already has big league tools at his disposal. There are a multitude of prospects that have gotten dinged for not having a well-rounded game, but wound up developing quickly nonetheless. Rada could easily be one of those players who turns his weaknesses into strengths while maintaining the abilities that got him so hyped in the first place.

Rada already has incredible speed, range in the outfield, and his arm strength is lauded as well. Speaking of his arm, he was clearly getting after it in the gym during the offseason!

The big thing I noticed here is Nelson Rada put on some serious muscle in the offseason.



Only one homer a year to go. Speed is his game, but he needs to add a little more pop.



Hopefully it translates. https://t.co/uz1cCzDpQG — Josh Caray (@BigPoppaPanda) February 23, 2025

Barring any massive setbacks, Rada can easily be projected as defensive-minded outfielder who can either bat leadoff or double leadoff in the majors one day. Fans might start to see the youngster get acclimated to Double-A pitching and apply that offseason training towards generating big numbers in the minors this season. The Angels' centerfielder of the future might be at camp as we speak.

