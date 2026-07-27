3 Angels trade partners who could empty the farm for Zach Neto

Heading into the 2026 MLB trade deadline, it seems like the Los Angeles Angels are not going to be all that precious with their players. Interim general manager John Mozeliak knows change is needed so the team could be very active the next week and a half.

Shortstop Zach Neto, one of the best players on the team, has had his name mentioned more frequently in trade rumors as of late. He’s having another solid season, slashing .238/.326/.446 with 19 home runs and 46 runs batted in on the year.

For teams in need of a shortstop, he’s an enticing player especially since he is not going to be a free agent until after the 2029 season. A solid player who is under team control for that long could net a great prospect haul and there are three teams who may be willing to empty the farm for Neto.

Angels could sell Zach Neto to one of these teams for a fortune

New York Yankees

Recent rumors suggested that the Boston Red Sox view Neto as a great fit. That was before the Red Sox went out and traded for Curtis Mead, and it's fair to wonder if that suggestion still holds water.

That said, there's another team in the American League East who would be a clear fit. The New York Yankees are reportedly open to the idea of an upgrade at shortstop, and have been connected to Washington Nationals' All-Star CJ Abrams. Neto isn't quite the caliber of talent that Abrams is, but still would represent an ideal fit for the Yankees, who have the farm system to overwhelm the Angels.

Atlanta Braves

Another team in desperate need of a shortstop is the Atlanta Braves. They’ve had to trot out guys like Ha-Seong Kim, Jorge Mateo, and Mauricio Dubon at short. They’re currently going with rookie Jim Jarvis but they could use an upgrade to try to fend off the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

The Angels should go for a package that include’s Atlanta’s top prospect, left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti, and No. 5 prospect, shortstop Alex Lodise in a trade.

Tampa Bay Rays

Another contender that could upgrade at shortstop is the Tampa Bay Rays. They’re trying to hold off the New York Yankees in the American League East and while they are not known as a team that buys at the deadline, Neto could be a good fit.

Recent reporting suggests the Angels are interested in acquiring young catchers at the deadline and the Rays just so happen to have to great options in Nathan Flewelling and Caden Bodine, ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in their system respectively.

The Angels are in a pretty advantageous position right now. They know teams out there are desperate for a shortstop and they have a solid one in Neto. It’s far from certain that they will trade him but if they deal him to one of these three teams they could really load up a farm system that needs a boost.