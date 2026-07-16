Angels post 2026 MLB draft farm system ranking makes deadline decision painfully obvious

It’s been known for some time that many consider the Los Angeles Angels to have one of the worst farm systems in MLB. Even though experts were generally pretty positive about the team’s MLB Draft, the Halos are still seen as having one of the worst farm systems in the game as Bleacher Report ranked then 29th out of 30 MLB teams.

One draft isn't going to completely change that, which is why the Angels now have an obvious task ahead of them with the trade deadline looming: sell in order to strengthen the farm system.

Arte Moreno didn’t want to get rid of some of the team’s best trade chips, but with John Mozeliak seemingly running the show now, the Angels have to make an effort to boost the farm system any way they can. That doesn’t mean forcing a Mike Trout trade or anything like that, but it does mean aggressively trying to get prospects who should have an impact at the big league level in a few years.

The Angels can’t just be thinking about next year, which is the way they have been operating for too long by drafting college players who can be rushed up to the big leagues. The selection of 17-year-old Jared Grindlinger is evidence that the team seems to be looking a few years down the road rather than just trying to get young, cheap player up quickly.

That’s the only way the team is going to turn things around. What they have been doing for so long obviously hasn’t been working, so the Angels have to start trying to build a young core that can emerge maybe late this decade or in the 2030s to finally turn the franchise’s fortunes around.

Pretty much everyone should be on the table for Angels at trade deadline

Trout may be the one untouchable, at least for now, but outside of him the Angels cannot afford to be sentimental. Sell high on Jose Soriano or deal Zach Neto to a team desperate for a shortstop. They will get solid prospects in return and can start to shift their strategy to being a more forward-thinking organization.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. Mozeliak doesn’t want to be the permanent GM and there’s a chance the Angels have a pretty quiet deadline because he doesn’t want to rock the boat too much right after taking over.

But this is a time for boldness from the front office. Being bold and decisive is the only way the Angels are going to improve and everything they do these next few years should be the build up the farm system and hope that leads to better results down the road because the current nucleus of the team is clearly not cutting it.