Angels will regret protecting the wrong player at the trade deadline

While it would seem obvious for the Los Angeles Angels to be sellers at the trade deadline, recent reporting from Bob Nightengale in USA Today suggests the team may keep some of its most valuable trade pieces like José Soriano, Reid Detmers, and Jo Adell.

One could make a reasonable case for keeping both Soriano and Detmers since they have become key parts of a starting rotation that does not have much else going for it, but holding on to Adell seems like a very unwise move.

Adell's numbers are already down a bit from last season, which was the best year of his young career. While it would be unfair to say he's in decline, this might be the best chance the Angels have to trade him while he is still seen as a somewhat valuable asset.

He is hitting .248/.291/.389 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. Those power numbers are down slightly from last year when he hit .236/.293/.485 with 37 home runs and 98 RBI.

Still, a team in need of an outfielder with some thump could certainly come calling. The Angels would be foolish to turn them down just because owner Arte Moreno apparently doesn't want Adell to be traded.

Angels are missing a golden chance to trade Jo Adell if rumors are true

The 27-year-old outfielder is under team control through 2027 and will hit free agency following that season. It seems highly unlikely that the Angels will be willing to keep him beyond 2027 and they'd be unwise to. It would surprise no one if his numbers began to decline following 2027, so they really would be better served dealing him before then.

Now is the time to do so. The fact that Adell is under team control for the following season will make him a more enticing trade chip for other teams because it means he's not just going to be a rental. That fact could end up getting the Angels a lot more for Adell this year rather than if they wait until 2027 when teams will probably only be getting him for a few months.

Plus, the Angels don't know if he will lay an egg or be injured next season which could completely tank his trade value. It's time to admit that Adell is not the superstar they dreamt he would be and move on while they can still get something in return for him rather than waiting for no reason during another lost season.