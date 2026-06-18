Enigmatic Angels hitter named ‘shocking’ trade candidate despite not being shocking at all

The trade deadline is a little over a month and a half away, but that hasn't stopped the trade rumor mill from getting revved up ahead of time. Much of that trade chatter has centered around Tarik Skubal, but there have already been some whispers about the Los Angeles Angels and exactly what the team plans to do at the trade deadline as well.

Predictably, the Angels are currently being treated like a grocery store for the rest of the league, although there is some merit to that thinking. Not only are the Angels currently in last place in the AL West and 15 games below .500, but they are also an organization that is going to be willing to wheel and deal to save a buck as long as Arte Moreno owns the team.

Still, exactly what the Angels plan to do is a bit of a mystery, given Perry Minasian's deadline history of, well, not doing what the team should or what is expected. However, that Bleacher Report decided to name Jo Adell as the most "shocking" Angels player that could be traded at the deadline was deeply silly, considering that Adell has been in the trade rumor mill for years.

Jo Adell being a potential trade candidate at the deadline shouldn't surprise anyone

No matter how you look at it, Adell being involved in trade talks might be the least surprising development in the league. You can go back literal years and see Adell's name in trade rumors under one pretext or another. Just because the guy had a decent season in 2025 doesn't mean that it would all of a sudden be wild to see the Angels trade him, especially when you consider where LA sits at the moment in combination with Adell having a down year.

We aren't asking for much here. B/R didn't have to join the growing list of bad Mike Trout trade ideas or argue that some team would want to trade for the ghost of Anthony Rendon. It would have just been nice to see a bit more courage or insight than saying "this guy that the Angels have had on the table forever could get traded. Crazy!"

As to whether or not Adell actually gets traded this time, that is a little easier to guess. Adell IS getting more expensive in arbitration, and selling Adell now while memories of his 2025 season as still somewhat fresh would make a load sense if it weren't for the fact that the Angels have repeatedly held other such trade candidates well past their expiration dates for reasons passing understanding. Whatever happens, it definitely won't be "shocking" to see Adell's name in the middle of it.