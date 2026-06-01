3 new owners Angels fans would love to have instead of Arte Moreno

Los Angeles Angels fans are making their discontent with owner Arte Moreno as loud and undeniable as ever. From protests to fans taking their shirts off at games it seems pretty obvious that a majority of Angels fans want Moreno to sell the team. There’s no indication that he plans to do so, but he at least entertained the notion of selling the team back in 2023 before changing his mind at the last minute.

Angels fans deserve a winner and it’s become abundantly clear at this point that Moreno has no interest in fielding a team that can win. The team hasn’t made the playoffs in over a decade and it has one of the worst records in MLB. Things are not getting better anytime soon, and a change is long overdue.

If Moreno does finally do the right thing and put the team up for sale, there are three names who could make a lot of sense to swoop in and replace Moreno as the owner.

Angels could finally get an owner who wants to win with one of these 3 options

Joe Lacob

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has been rumored to have interest in several baseball teams up for sale. He was connected to the San Diego Padres before they sold for $3.9 billion. Lacob’s name also came up when the Angels were entertaining bids to sell the team back in 2023.

Lacob took over as the principal owner of the Warriors back in 2010. The Warriors were something of a laughingstock back then, and Lacob deserves credit for helping turn the Warriors into a dynasty so maybe he could do the same with the Angels.

Patrick Soon-Shiong

Another potential buyer could be Patrick Soon-Shiong, who is the owner of the Los Angeles Times newspaper. His name also came up in talks back in 2022 and 2023 surrounding the potential sale of the team.

Soon-Shiong has not delved into sports team ownership in the past, as he is primarily known for his success in the medical field, but he may still be a fairly controversial owner because of the way he has run the LA Times.

Steve Ballmer

Steve Ballmer’s name has never formally come up in reports about bids to own the Angels, but he already owns the Los Angeles Clippers so it would make sense for him to buy the Angles if he wanted to delve into baseball.

While the Clippers are far from a juggernaut, he has at least been committed to fielding a competitive team that has acquired star players and made the playoffs a number of times since he took over as owner. Plus, he’s become famous for his energy at Clippers games so if he could bring that same energy sitting behind the plate at Angels games fans would probably love it.

Any of these three guys would be an improvement over Moreno at this point (probably), so Angels fans will just have to hope Moreno finally decides to sell the team.