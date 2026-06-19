Angels should beat the Giants to the punch and take control of the trade deadline

Several notable MLB insiders recently revealed that the San Francisco Giants are already waving the white flag on their 2026 season and are looking to offload some of their biggest contracts. San Fran is hoping another organization is willing to take on the likes of Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, or Willy Adames, and it sounds as if they're looking to make a move before the deadline rush in late-July.

It's time for the Los Angeles Angels to take a similar approach. Rather than waiting for the MLB trade deadline, it's time for the Angels to take the deadline to the rest of the organizations throughout baseball.

The Giants are attempting to dump overpriced assets like Devers, Chapman, and Adames. Devers has a .731 OPS and is signed to a deal that pays him an average annual value (AAV) of $31 million. Chapman has an elite glove at third base and a .737 OPS. Even with a $25 million through 2030, they might find a taker for him. Adames is having a horrific year in the Bay Area, and they're going to be stuck with him.

The Angels have better trade assets than the Giants, and they should use them

The Angels best trade assets, however, are far superior to anything the Giants are looking to unload. While San Fran is trying to jettison some of their of their worst performers who are attached to bloated contracts, Los Angeles has desirable trade candidates who won't cost opposing teams much in the way of payroll. As such, LA can command much bigger (and better) trade packages in return.

Players like Jo Adell, Reid Detmers, Jose Soriano, and even Zach Neto could net the Angels far more in a trade than the Giants could ever hope to get for the likes of Devers, Chapman, or Adames. Even some of LA's relievers like Chase Silseth and Sam Bachman would draw a crowd.

Angels fans may not want to hear this, but the best way forward for this organization — other than installing new leadership — is to stockpile talented young players and develop them in the minor leagues. The Angels can cling to some of their youngsters like Walbert Ureña, Oswald Peraza, and even Wade Meckler while trading away some of their older talent for future assets.

The Angels have been hopelessly stuck in the AL West basement for the past decade. No matter the players on the field, the manager in the dugout, or the GM in the front office, the results have been the same. The Halos haven't had a winning season since 2015, and it's time for a change.

The Angels need to get a head start on the rest of the league and set the market for upcoming trade deadline by selling now.